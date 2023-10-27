Elon Musk’s Ambitious Vision: Replacing Your Bank by 2024

by Nik Asti by Victor Dey In Brief Elon Musk has set a challenging deadline for his X team, giving them just one year to develop a platform that could serve as an alternative to traditional banking for consumers.

In a recent all-hands call, Elon Musk disclosed an ambitious vision for “X”: he intends for it to evolve into a central hub for all things financial, and he’s giving his team a tight deadline of 2024.

Elon Musk stressed that his vision goes beyond mere transactions. He aims to include all aspects of a person’s financial activities on the platform. His declaration implies that X aspires to be more than just a payment service; it could potentially replace the need for traditional bank accounts.

When I say payments, I mean someone’s entire financial life. Musk said

Such an expansion isn’t a novel idea for Musk. Decades ago, he imagined a similar plan for X.com, a precursor to PayPal. The latest move seems like a step back towards those foundational ideas.

Reviving an Old Playbook

Linda Yaccarino, X’s CEO, aligns with Musk’s vision and sees this transition as a “full opportunity” for 2024. The company is actively pursuing money transmission licenses throughout the US to establish itself as a financial service provider.

Musk’s recent comments also hint at a touch of nostalgia mixed with a desire to rectify past business decisions. He shared his frustrations over PayPal’s trajectory post its merger with eBay. Citing a product roadmap from 2000, he highlighted the missed opportunities and feature rollbacks that made PayPal a “less complete product.”

Musk’s larger goal for X appears to be molding it into an “everything app.” Such super apps, like China’s WeChat, have become central platforms for a multitude of services ranging from shopping to transportation. The move to integrate financial services is likely a significant step in that direction.

Elon Musk’s Challenges Ahead

However, aspirations don’t always translate to easy implementation. Musk’s vision for X faces substantial obstacles. First, there’s the matter of persuasion: Can he convince potential users of the value and utility of such an all-encompassing platform? More critically, will users entrust X with the entirety of their financial dealings?

Only time will tell whether Musk’s ambitious goals for X come to fruition. Additionally, it remains to be seen if the platform can challenge and possibly replace the role of traditional banking in users’ lives.

