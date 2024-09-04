en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
September 04, 2024

EigenLayer Upgrades EIGEN And bEIGEN Contracts To Introduce Programmatic Incentives

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 04, 2024 at 4:16 am Updated: September 04, 2024 at 4:16 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: September 04, 2024 at 4:16 am

In Brief

EigenLayer queued the transactions to modify the EIGEN and bEIGEN contracts in the TimelockController ahead of programmatic incentives lunch.

EigenLayer Upgrades EIGEN And bEIGEN Contracts To Introduce Programmatic Incentives

Ethereum restaking protocol, EigenLayer announced that it is upgrading its EIGEN and bEIGEN contracts to introduce programmatic incentives.

As the initial phase of the upgrade, transactions to modify the EIGEN and bEIGEN contracts were queued in the TimelockController. Such action is set to facilitate the forthcoming implementation of programmatic incentives.

Earlier this summer, EigenLayer unveiled a rewards feature that compensates stakers and operators for participating in securing EigenLayer Actively Validated Services (AVSs). This allows token-based incentives to be allotted straight away from AVSs to stakers and operators via the protocol.

This system allows AVSs to distribute rewards to their participants. However, due to the recent implementation, the initial volume of incentives sent by AVSs is relatively low.

To make the AVS rewards mechanism work better, EigenLayer’s new program will offer “reward-boosts,” where EIGEN tokens are automatically allocated to stakers and operators correlating with the rewards given out by AVSs. During the initial year, a minimum of 4% of the total EIGEN supply will be sent out as rewards.

This design is aimed at encouraging AVSs to start distributing rewards to stakers and operators sooner, enabling them to benefit from and secure a greater portion of the initial EIGEN programmatic incentives.

EigenLayer Launches Permissionless Token Support On Mainnet  

EigenLayer functions as a protocol on Ethereum, which is created to advance Ethereum’s crypto-economic security for applications via AVSs. These AVSs encompass systems that need unique validation processes, such as sidechains, data availability layers, and the new virtual machines.

Recently, it unveiled a token support feature on the mainnet, enabling any ERC-20 token—such as native AVS tokens, stablecoins, and BTC-denominated tokens—to be utilized as restakable assets. This expansion aims to broaden the range of assets that can help secure decentralized networks.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

QCP Capital: Crypto Market To Witness Increased Volatility In Near-Term

by Alisa Davidson
September 04, 2024

GamerHash’s Journey: Leveraging AI to Build the Next-Gen Web3 Ecosystem

by Victoria d'Este
September 04, 2024

Ethena Joins Forces With EigenLayer And Ether.fi To Enable USDe For Restaking

by Alisa Davidson
September 04, 2024

Inside Qubic’s Vision: Eric Fung on Merging AI, Oracles, and Smart Contracts for a New Blockchain Era

by Victoria d'Este
September 03, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

QCP Capital: Crypto Market To Witness Increased Volatility In Near-Term

by Alisa Davidson
September 04, 2024

Ethena Joins Forces With EigenLayer And Ether.fi To Enable USDe For Restaking

by Alisa Davidson
September 04, 2024

Crypto Exchange Binance Unveils BNSOL For Flexible And Secure Staking On Solana

by Alisa Davidson
September 03, 2024

BNB.xyz Launches Its Platform To Bridge BNB CeFi And DeFi For Streamlined Staking

by Alisa Davidson
September 03, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
QCP Capital: Crypto Market To Witness Increased Volatility In Near-Term
Markets News Report Technology
QCP Capital: Crypto Market To Witness Increased Volatility In Near-Term
by Alisa Davidson
September 4, 2024
GamerHash’s Journey: Leveraging AI to Build the Next-Gen Web3 Ecosystem
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
GamerHash’s Journey: Leveraging AI to Build the Next-Gen Web3 Ecosystem
by Victoria d'Este
September 4, 2024
Ethena Joins Forces With EigenLayer And Ether.fi To Enable USDe For Restaking
News Report Technology
Ethena Joins Forces With EigenLayer And Ether.fi To Enable USDe For Restaking
by Alisa Davidson
September 4, 2024
Inside Qubic’s Vision: Eric Fung on Merging AI, Oracles, and Smart Contracts for a New Blockchain Era
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
Inside Qubic’s Vision: Eric Fung on Merging AI, Oracles, and Smart Contracts for a New Blockchain Era
by Victoria d'Este
September 3, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.