Ava Protocol Launches Mainnet On Ethereum As EigenLayer AVS For Automated Web3 Transactions
In Brief
Ava Protocol launched its mainnet on Ethereum as EigenLayer AVS, enabling builders to integrate transaction automation, privacy, and more.
Web3 infrastructure project Ava Protocol (AP) announced the launch of its mainnet on Ethereum as an EigenLayer Actively Validated Service (AVS) for smart contract automation. This launch enables developers to integrate Ava Protocol’s advanced transaction automation, privacy features, composability, and cost-efficiency into their decentralized applications (dApps) and projects and ensures wide compatibility across the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystem.
“Ava Protocol’s intelligent, event-driven automation streamlines operations across multiple blockchains, making it possible to create more dynamic smart contracts that autonomously respond to real-time data,” said Chris Li, Founder and CEO of Ava Protocol to MPost. “It simplifies on-chain monitoring, promptly executing complex workflows with improved privacy and lower gas fees. This opens up exciting opportunities across DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and beyond. For developers, it means easier implementation and less overhead; for users, it means richer, frictionless experiences,” he added.
Its event-driven activation model simplifies intricate on-chain operations by initiating autonomous “super-transactions” when specific conditions such as time, price movements, and updates to smart contracts are fulfilled. This method of automating smart contracts reduces friction for developers and end-users alike, addressing a hurdle in the adoption of Web3. Super-transactions do not necessitate custom code, enabling straightforward implementation by developers.
Furthermore, the protocol plans to launch the AVS on EigenLayer. AVSs are not constrained by the EVM’s design, allowing them to offer developers new capabilities beyond what is directly feasible on Ethereum and other EVM-based blockchains. This initiative aligns with its vision of a new event-driven activation service, outlined in the EigenLayer whitepaper, which facilitates on-chain automation with execution guarantees for time-sensitive transactions and multi-step processes.
Additionally, it supports functionalities such as scheduling future and recurring payments, implementing stop-loss and limit orders, distributing streaming rewards, enabling dynamic non-fungible token (NFT) minting, and more, making it a highly versatile tool for dApps.
Ava Protocol Leads AVS Debut, Launches In Partnership With Top EigenLayer Operators
It will be one of the initial 15 projects to debut an AVS, leveraging active validation through pooled security from Ethereum validators via EigenLayer’s new restaking mechanism. Additionally, the protocol is launching with the participation of 20 EigenLayer operators selected from the top 100 by Total Value Locked (TVL), including EigenYields, InfraSingularity, Kukis Global, Coinage, and Staking4All.
This launch follows a productive testnet phase that engaged 10,000 wallets and facilitated over 1,000 automated transactions daily. In the upcoming months, the project plans to unveil a comprehensive outline of AP token incentives tailored for initial operators.
Disclaimer
Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.More articles
