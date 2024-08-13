en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
August 13, 2024

EigenLayer Introduces AVS Incentive Feature, Unveiling EigenDA As First Project To Activate It

by
Published: August 13, 2024 at 3:12 am Updated: August 13, 2024 at 3:12 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 13, 2024 at 3:12 am

In Brief

EigenLayer unveiled the “AVS Rewards” feature, allowing AVSs to allocate rewards to both stakers and operators.

EigenLayer Introduces AVS Incentive Feature, Unveiling EigenDA As First Project To Activate It

Ethereum restaking protocol, EigenLayer, unveiled the “AVS Rewards” feature. This new functionality allows actively validated services (AVS) to allocate rewards to both stakers and operators. Additionally, the user interface was upgraded to offer them a frontend where they have an option to monitor and claim incentives.

Operators are now enabled to secure rewards by opting into AVSs that submit rewards information to the rewards coordinator, a central protocol contract. In each submission, an AVS is allowed to define a specific time period for allocating the rewards, assign weights to different strategies that determine how the rewards are distributed, and select an ERC-20 token to allocate them.

Operators are set to gain a fixed 10% commission on the rewards, with the remaining portion redirected to the stakers who have delegated to them. The incentive distribution is tied to the amount of stake each staker holds and the AVS’s assigned weighting of strategies within a given rewards submission.

EigenLayer has noted that, previously, AVSs lacked the capability to directly compensate network participants for the economic security and computing resources they provided on the mainnet. With this update, AVSs can now reward stakers and operators for contributions, whether they were made in the past, are ongoing, or will be made in the future.

One of the first AVSs to allocate rewards to stakers and operators will be EigenDA, a data availability (DA) solution developed by EigenLabs.

EigenLayer Plans To Allocate 4% Of EIGEN Supply To AVS Rewards And Programmatic Incentives

It represents a protocol built on Ethereum that aims to extend Ethereum’s crypto-economic security to various new applications through distributed systems–AVSs. These AVSs are systems that require their own validation semantics for verification, encompassing sidechains, DA layers, and new virtual machines.

EigenLayer initially revealed its intention in July to launch AVS rewards along with programmatic incentives using the EIGEN token. In the first year, the program planned to distribute at least 4% of the total EIGEN supply.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Sakana AI Introduces ‘The AI Scientist’ For Automating Research And Open-Ended Discovery

by Alisa Davidson
August 13, 2024

Mysten Labs And ZAN Partner To Advance Web3 Infrastructure

by Alisa Davidson
August 12, 2024

Past Week in Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Toncoin Recovery After Crash 

by Victoria d'Este
August 12, 2024

BNB Chain Launches 4th Anniversary Ecosystem Catalyst Award Selection

by Alisa Davidson
August 12, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Sakana AI Introduces ‘The AI Scientist’ For Automating Research And Open-Ended Discovery

by Alisa Davidson
August 13, 2024

Mysten Labs And ZAN Partner To Advance Web3 Infrastructure

by Alisa Davidson
August 12, 2024

BNB Chain Launches 4th Anniversary Ecosystem Catalyst Award Selection

by Alisa Davidson
August 12, 2024

Ex-Bitstamp Chief Legal Officer Rika Khurdayan Appointed To Space And Time Executive Team

by Alisa Davidson
August 12, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Sakana AI Introduces ‘The AI Scientist’ For Automating Research And Open-Ended Discovery
News Report Technology
Sakana AI Introduces ‘The AI Scientist’ For Automating Research And Open-Ended Discovery
by Alisa Davidson
August 13, 2024
Mysten Labs And ZAN Partner To Advance Web3 Infrastructure
News Report Technology
Mysten Labs And ZAN Partner To Advance Web3 Infrastructure
by Alisa Davidson
August 12, 2024
Past Week in Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Toncoin Recovery After Crash 
Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
Past Week in Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Toncoin Recovery After Crash 
by Victoria d'Este
August 12, 2024
BNB Chain Launches 4th Anniversary Ecosystem Catalyst Award Selection
News Report Technology
BNB Chain Launches 4th Anniversary Ecosystem Catalyst Award Selection
by Alisa Davidson
August 12, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.