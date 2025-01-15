en en
News Report Technology
January 15, 2025

DWF Labs And NEAR Protocol Forge Alliance To Drive AI Innovation

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 15, 2025 at 9:00 am Updated: January 15, 2025 at 5:21 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 15, 2025 at 9:00 am

In Brief

DWF Labs announced its strategic support for teams launching AI agents on NEAR Protocol, driving innovation in AI and decentralized technologies.

DWF Labs And NEAR Protocol Forge Alliance To Drive AI Innovation

Web3 market maker and investor DWF Labs announced its strategic backing for teams launching AI agents on NEAR Protocol, a fully sharded, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Layer 1 blockchain that is advancing innovation in both AI and decentralized technologies.

“At DWF Labs, we believe in empowering builders who are shaping the future of autonomous technologies,” said Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner of DWF Labs, in a written statement. “The NEAR Protocol stands out as a leader in enabling verifiably decentralized AI agents, offering a robust ecosystem and resources for developers. By partnering with builders on NEAR, we are excited to support teams at the forefront of AI innovation, helping them bring these solutions to market and redefine what’s possible in blockchain-powered AI,” he added.

The NEAR ecosystem hosts some of the most new teams, continually advancing decentralized, user-owned AI. As AI innovation expands within this ecosystem, DWF Labs will play a crucial role in supporting the launch of AI agents through social launchpads like AIDOLS and others as the landscape continues to evolve in the coming months.

In partnership with the NEAR Foundation, which has been actively driving AI research and nurturing talent through the Horizon AI accelerator, DWF Labs will help empower developers to bring their ideas to fruition. The Horizon accelerator has already helped many teams successfully complete the program, secure venture capital, and drive impactful AI solutions.

DWF Labs To Facilitate Development Of AI Agents And Support Their Launch In Financial Sector 

DWF Labs also recently launched a $20 million AI Agent Fund aimed at accelerating advancements in autonomous AI technologies. By utilizing NEAR’s distinctive tools, including smart contracts, chain signatures, and intents, DWF Labs intends to facilitate the development of verifiably decentralized AI agents. NEAR remains the only blockchain ecosystem offering a comprehensive array of resources for autonomous AI developers.

Additionally, as part of its collaboration with builders in the NEAR ecosystem, DWF Labs will work closely with DeFi protocols on NEAR to support the launch of AI agents in the financial sector, further establishing NEAR as the leading ecosystem for cutting-edge decentralized AI applications.

DWF Labs is a next-generation Web3 investor and market maker recognized as one of the largest high-frequency cryptocurrency trading firms globally. It operates in both spot and derivatives markets across more than 60 major exchanges. Recently, it has partnered with Starshash and TON Ventures to enhance token distribution on the Starshash platform, focusing on improving transparency, fairness, and accessibility.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
