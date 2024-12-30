NEAR Infrastructure Committee Lays Out 2025 Goals, Focusing On Wallet Improvements And Chain Abstraction Infrastructure Support

In Brief The NEAR Infrastructure Committee (IC) has released a recap of 2024 and outlined plans for future development, including wallet improvements, support for chain abstraction and decentralized AI infrastructure development, and more.

NEAR Infrastructure Committee (IC), an organization dedicated to advancing the Layer 1 blockchain NEAR ecosystem, has released a recap of 2024 and outlined plans for future development.

Launched in April 2024, the IC has since evolved into an open grant mechanism within the NEAR ecosystem. The committee has had a considerable impact, supporting infrastructure that underpins the entire ecosystem. In 2024, it approved 24 out of 99 submitted proposals. Key achievements include supporting major native wallets, such as NEAR Mobile Wallet, HERE Wallet, Nightly Wallet, Meteor Wallet, and the transition of MyNEARWallet to Meteor. These initiatives have enabled innovations like HERE Wallet’s HOT wallet, which became one of Web3’s most-used decentralized applications (dApps), Meteor Wallet’s successful launch of Harvest Moon, and the Nightly Social Login feature.

In addition, the IC transitioned RPC services to decentralized providers like Lava, improving network reliability and performance. It also onboarded new providers such as FastNEAR and BlockPi, significantly enhancing RPC node response times and uptime. The IC funded NEARBlocks, the primary explorer on the NEAR blockchain, and collaborated with multiple analytics providers, including Token Terminal, Chainspect, and Intear, to strengthen core infrastructure and analytics capabilities. These efforts are just a few examples of the committee’s ongoing contributions to the NEAR ecosystem.

NEAR Infrastructure Committee: Key Priorities For 2025

Based on comprehensive feedback from builders and the evolving needs of the ecosystem, the IC’s focus for 2025 will include continuing to support infrastructure and honoring ongoing commitments from the previous year. This includes but is not limited to, support for wallets such as those previously mentioned, Fast NEAR, and NEARBlocks.

The committee will also focus on establishing working groups to manage accounts, actively respond to proposals, drive innovation, and draft Requests for Proposals (RFPs), aiming to make ecosystem development more proactive rather than reactive. RFPs are expected to be posted regularly throughout the year.

Additionally, the committee plans to work on NEAR’s integration with other ecosystems, including the implementation of single sign-on (SSO) from NEAR Wallet to Solana applications, as well as enhancing on-ramps and off-ramps. Support will also be provided for the development of tools and services that improve NEAR’s accessibility and interoperability with other blockchain ecosystems, such as multichain explorers, oracles, Omnitoken, and Omnibalance. The committee will also invest in foundational infrastructure to strengthen NEAR’s role in supporting decentralized AI applications across the ecosystem.

NEAR is a decentralized development platform that utilizes a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism and is set to implement a sharded architecture to enhance transaction throughput. Its block generation process, known as Doomslug, and its proposed sharding design, called Nightshade, are designed to work in tandem to scale the network and reduce congestion.

NEAR also prioritizes ease of use for both developers and users, incorporating several key innovations aimed at streamlining application development and simplifying user onboarding.

