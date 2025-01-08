en en
Business News Report Technology
January 08, 2025

Starshash Partners With TON Ventures And DWF Labs To Transform Token Distribution With Community-Driven Mining

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 08, 2025 at 4:19 am Updated: January 08, 2025 at 4:19 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 08, 2025 at 4:19 am

In Brief

Starshash has partnered with TON Ventures and DWF Labs to transform token distribution by focusing on transparency, fairness, and accessibility.

Starshash Partners With TON Ventures And DWF Labs To Transform Token Distribution With Community-Driven Mining

Mining-based mini-app on the messaging platform Telegram, Starshash, announced strategic partnerships with TON Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on driving innovation within The Open Network (TON) ecosystem, and DWF Labs, a Web3 investor and market maker. These collaborations are seen as a crucial moment for decentralized finance (DeFi), as Starshash aims to transform token distribution by emphasizing transparency, fairness, and accessibility.

“Starshash is pioneering a new era of gaming mechanics within Telegram, catering to a community that actively engages and contributes resources to shape the ecosystem,” said Tony Khom, Chief Marketing Officer of Starshash, in a written statement. “By moving beyond traditional airdrops and introducing a mining-based distribution model, we empower users to earn tokens through genuine participation. Whether mining on personal devices, renting dedicated servers, or contributing in other ways, our approach ensures a transparent, equitable, and community-driven token distribution process,” he added.

Starshash has transformed mining and token distribution by prioritizing fairness and transparency at the heart of its ecosystem. Powered by an adapted Ethash algorithm, Starshash ensures accessibility for users mining tokens via personal devices or dedicated servers. With over 1 million users and 10,000 active miners, the platform has already processed more than 34 million Stars, or approximately $500,000, since its launch in December 2023. Consistently ranking among the Top 5 Grossing Apps on Telegram, Starshash showcases the potential for both sustainable revenue generation and scalability in decentralized ecosystems.

Starshash has also received a strategic investment from TON Ventures, which acquired hashing power within the ecosystem﻿. The collaboration has allowed Starshash to launch a dedicated TON Ventures node, improving transparency by ensuring that all validator rewards are distributed directly to users. 

DWF Labs Acquires Mining Infrastructure On Starshash

As part of this partnership, DWF Labs has taken a proactive role by acquiring dedicated mining infrastructure within the Starshash platform. This decision goes beyond conventional investment strategies, actively supporting the community-driven ethos of the project. By becoming part of the mining ecosystem, DWF Labs directly contributes to the decentralization and transparency that form the foundation of Starshash.

By actively participating in the mining process, DWF Labs underscores its commitment to creating a level playing field for all participants. This initiative reflects the project’s ethos: All contributors benefit equally from the ecosystem. This alignment reinforces the principles of fairness and accessibility that define StarsHash.

“DWF Labs is proud to support Starshash, a project that exemplifies the innovative potential of Web3 and decentralized ecosystems,” said Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner of DWF Labs, in a written statement. “By investing in Starshash and participating in its mining infrastructure, we are contributing to a sustainable and transparent blockchain project that aligns with our mission to empower Web3 innovations,” he added.

Tags:

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.