Business News Report
February 09, 2024

Deloitte Collaborates with Japan Sports Agency to Launch Baseball-Themed NFT Game on Astar zkEVM

by
Published: February 09, 2024 at 3:18 am Updated: February 09, 2024 at 3:19 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 09, 2024 at 3:18 am

In Brief

Deloitte partnered with JSA to launch a baseball NFT game on Astar zkEVM, targeting young Japanese citizen engaged in the sport.

Deloitte Collaborates with Japan Sports Agency to Launch Baseball-Themed NFT Game on Astar zkEVM

Japanese branch of the worldwide accounting network Deloitte, in partnership with the Japan Sports Agency (JSA), announced plans to launch a new baseball-themed NFT game on the Astar zkEVM blockchain. Targeting young Japanese citizens engaged in baseball activities, this new initiative aligns with Deloitte’s broader strategy, aiming to foster the intersection of sports, technology, and data.

The newly introduced NFT game features a digital baseball batting practice system. Within this system, players have the opportunity to accumulate NFT ‘Emblems’ as they engage, introducing a novel dimension of growth to the experience, especially for young players looking to enhance their batting skills.

According to Deloitte, collaborating with the Astar zkEVM, which incorporates Ethereum’s Zero-Knowledge Proof Layer 2 technology to achieve transaction efficiency, positions the company as a leading entity in the global Web3 landscape, showcasing its commitment to technological advancements.

“Web3 contributes to domestic economic growth and regional revitalization, with the tokenization of all assets being anticipated. Deloitte Tohmatsu has expanded its NFT development tools to AstarzkEVM for broader and more versatile deployment. Aiming to create world-leading examples, Astar Network aligns with our slogan ‘Lead the way.’ We will support the development of Web3 through our diverse expertise in collaboration with domestic companies and local governments,” said Hiroki Akahoshi, Partner at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Group. 

The development of the application is part of Deloitte’s participation in the Reiwa 5th fiscal year Sports Industry Growth Promotion Project, specifically the ‘Sports × Technology Utilization Promotion Project.’ Led by Deloitte, this initiative aims to foster a closer connection to sports by leveraging digital transformation and technology to harness sports data. The overarching goal is to enhance the value of sports and create new revenue streams.

Astar Network Fosters Collaborative Web3 Development

Astar zkEVM is a blockchain network collaboratively developed and provided by Astar Network in partnership with Polygon Labs, a significant player in the global Web3 landscape. Launched on the testnet last year, the project is scheduled to go live on the Astar zkEVM mainnet in the upcoming months.

Astar Network is actively collaborating with prominent Japanese companies, collectively launching NFTs for diverse business purposes.  

Recently, Astar Network partnered with Japan Airlines and the advertising company HAKUHODO for the launch of the KOKYO NFT series on Astar zkEVM. This initiative proposes an innovative approach to tourism, as the collection provides NFT holders with the opportunity to enjoy unique travel experiences in various regions across Japan.

The collaborative efforts of Deloitte and Astar Network exemplify a multifaceted integration of technology, sports, and business innovation, showcasing both parties’s commitment to advancing Web3 applications and contributing to diverse sectors within the Japanese landscape.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Blockchain Integration adds Massive Value to AAA Gaming Experiences, claims Shrapnel’s Mark Yeend

by Kumar Gandharv
February 08, 2024

Cornucopias Expands to Base Ethereum L2 to Enhance Web3 Gaming Experience

by Kumar Gandharv
February 08, 2024

Solana-based Code Raises $6.5M Funding to Develop Fast Micropayments Solution

by Alisa Davidson
February 08, 2024

BlackRock and Fidelity’s Bitcoin ETFs Outperform Grayscale on Liquidity Metrics, says JPMorgan

by Alisa Davidson
February 08, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Lunar Strategy Founders Launch New Book – The Secrets Behind Crypto Ecosystem Marketing

by Gregory Pudovsky
February 08, 2024

Google Rebrands AI Chatbot Bard as Gemini, Moves Towards Paid Subscription Model

by Kumar Gandharv
February 08, 2024

Ethereum Network Winesses Over 25% of ETH Total Supply Staked

by Alisa Davidson
February 08, 2024

Cornucopias Expands to Base Ethereum L2 to Enhance Web3 Gaming Experience

by Kumar Gandharv
February 08, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Lunar Strategy Founders Launch New Book – The Secrets Behind Crypto Ecosystem Marketing
News Report
Lunar Strategy Founders Launch New Book – The Secrets Behind Crypto Ecosystem Marketing
by Gregory Pudovsky
February 8, 2024
Google Rebrands AI Chatbot Bard as Gemini, Moves Towards Paid Subscription Model
News Report Technology
Google Rebrands AI Chatbot Bard as Gemini, Moves Towards Paid Subscription Model
by Kumar Gandharv
February 8, 2024
Ethereum Network Winesses Over 25% of ETH Total Supply Staked
Markets News Report
Ethereum Network Winesses Over 25% of ETH Total Supply Staked
by Alisa Davidson
February 8, 2024
Blockchain Integration adds Massive Value to AAA Gaming Experiences, claims Shrapnel’s Mark Yeend
Opinion Business
Blockchain Integration adds Massive Value to AAA Gaming Experiences, claims Shrapnel’s Mark Yeend
by Kumar Gandharv
February 8, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.