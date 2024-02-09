Deloitte Collaborates with Japan Sports Agency to Launch Baseball-Themed NFT Game on Astar zkEVM

Japanese branch of the worldwide accounting network Deloitte, in partnership with the Japan Sports Agency (JSA), announced plans to launch a new baseball-themed NFT game on the Astar zkEVM blockchain. Targeting young Japanese citizens engaged in baseball activities, this new initiative aligns with Deloitte’s broader strategy, aiming to foster the intersection of sports, technology, and data.

The newly introduced NFT game features a digital baseball batting practice system. Within this system, players have the opportunity to accumulate NFT ‘Emblems’ as they engage, introducing a novel dimension of growth to the experience, especially for young players looking to enhance their batting skills.

According to Deloitte, collaborating with the Astar zkEVM, which incorporates Ethereum’s Zero-Knowledge Proof Layer 2 technology to achieve transaction efficiency, positions the company as a leading entity in the global Web3 landscape, showcasing its commitment to technological advancements.

“Web3 contributes to domestic economic growth and regional revitalization, with the tokenization of all assets being anticipated. Deloitte Tohmatsu has expanded its NFT development tools to AstarzkEVM for broader and more versatile deployment. Aiming to create world-leading examples, Astar Network aligns with our slogan ‘Lead the way.’ We will support the development of Web3 through our diverse expertise in collaboration with domestic companies and local governments,” said Hiroki Akahoshi, Partner at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Group.

The development of the application is part of Deloitte’s participation in the Reiwa 5th fiscal year Sports Industry Growth Promotion Project, specifically the ‘Sports × Technology Utilization Promotion Project.’ Led by Deloitte, this initiative aims to foster a closer connection to sports by leveraging digital transformation and technology to harness sports data. The overarching goal is to enhance the value of sports and create new revenue streams.

Astar Network Fosters Collaborative Web3 Development

Astar zkEVM is a blockchain network collaboratively developed and provided by Astar Network in partnership with Polygon Labs, a significant player in the global Web3 landscape. Launched on the testnet last year, the project is scheduled to go live on the Astar zkEVM mainnet in the upcoming months.

Astar Network is actively collaborating with prominent Japanese companies, collectively launching NFTs for diverse business purposes.

Recently, Astar Network partnered with Japan Airlines and the advertising company HAKUHODO for the launch of the KOKYO NFT series on Astar zkEVM. This initiative proposes an innovative approach to tourism, as the collection provides NFT holders with the opportunity to enjoy unique travel experiences in various regions across Japan.

The collaborative efforts of Deloitte and Astar Network exemplify a multifaceted integration of technology, sports, and business innovation, showcasing both parties’s commitment to advancing Web3 applications and contributing to diverse sectors within the Japanese landscape.

