Business News Report
February 26, 2024

Crypto Platform Anchorage Digital Launches Self-Custody Wallet Porto for Institutions 

by
Published: February 26, 2024 at 10:16 am Updated: February 26, 2024 at 10:18 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 26, 2024 at 10:16 am

In Brief

Anchorage Digital launched its institutional self-custody wallet Porto to empower institutions secure and manage their assets independently.

Crypto Platform Anchorage Digital Launches Self-Custody Wallet Porto for Institutions 

Integrated cryptocurrency platform Anchorage Digital launched its institutional self-custody wallet, Porto. The new wallet will be provided directly by Anchorage Digital, empowering institutions to independently secure and manage their assets. This involves leveraging the same foundational technology as Anchorage Digital’s bank, including features like biometric authentication and asset recovery.

However, unlike the bank service, Porto adopts a self-custodial approach, granting institutions greater flexibility in managing their assets by offering to engage with distributed applications and accruing rewards. Thus, some asset managers may opt for a conservative approach, simply holding cryptocurrencies, while others may embrace a more dynamic strategy involving activities like restaking and yield farming to generate returns.

Porto launched with extensive support for over 200 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Aptos, and Sui, along with Ethereum-based assets and decentralized applications. Moreover, the migration of technology from Anchorage Bank service to Porto will allow for more usability. The new wallet will be accessible through iOS and desktop applications.

Leads as Digital Asset Custodian for Institutions

Anchorage Digital has traditionally provided a high-end cryptocurrency custody service tailored for institutions such as venture capital firms and sovereign wealth funds, delivered through its banking division. The company claims to be the only digital assets firm possessing a national trust charter with the United States Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Founded in 2017, Anchorage Digital has emerged as one of the largest digital asset custodians, specialznig in safeguarding assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum for institutional clients. Supported by investments from cryptocurrency-related funds, in 2021, the company raised $350 million in a Series D funding round from a16z, Blockchain Capital, KKR, and Goldman Sachs.

Notably, while cryptocurrency custodians such as Coinbase and BitGo function as state-chartered trusts under the New York Department of Financial Services, Anchorage Digital maintains its position as the sole entity holding a national charter. This becomes particularly noteworthy amid ongoing discussions at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) about defining which firms will be categorized as “qualified custodians,” as the company highlights.

With the latest launch of Porto, Anchorage Digital positions itself as a leading financial company serving institutions, providing customers with a safe and reliable tool to hold and operate their cryptocurrencies, solidifying its position in the evolving digital asset landscape.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Avail Raises $27M in Seed Funding Round to Unify Web3 Ecosystem Products

by Kumar Gandharv
February 26, 2024

D-ID Launches D-ID Agents, Real-Time Conversational AI Avatars with RAG Technology

by Victor Dey
February 26, 2024

How does the AI see meta-universes in the future?

by Viktoriia Palchik
February 26, 2024

Flare Blockchain Raises $35M Funding from Kenetic Capital, Aves Lair and Others

by Kumar Gandharv
February 23, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Avail Raises $27M in Seed Funding Round to Unify Web3 Ecosystem Products

by Kumar Gandharv
February 26, 2024

FSB Prioritizes to Monitor Crypto and AI for Global Financial System Stability

by Kumar Gandharv
February 26, 2024

D-ID Launches D-ID Agents, Real-Time Conversational AI Avatars with RAG Technology

by Victor Dey
February 26, 2024

Cosmos Developer All in Bits Launches GovGen to Assess Community Sentiment Ahead of AtomOne Fork

by Alisa Davidson
February 26, 2024

NFTs & Mining: A Digital Synergy

The rise in usage of the non-fungible tokens has changed the way we see and engage with ...

Know More

AI in Crypto

Explore the ever-evolving realm of artificial intelligence within the cryptocurrency sphere. Discover the transformative impact of AI ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Avail Raises $27M in Seed Funding Round to Unify Web3 Ecosystem Products
Business News Report
Avail Raises $27M in Seed Funding Round to Unify Web3 Ecosystem Products
by Kumar Gandharv
February 26, 2024
FSB Prioritizes to Monitor Crypto and AI for Global Financial System Stability
Business News Report
FSB Prioritizes to Monitor Crypto and AI for Global Financial System Stability
by Kumar Gandharv
February 26, 2024
D-ID Launches D-ID Agents, Real-Time Conversational AI Avatars with RAG Technology
News Report Technology
D-ID Launches D-ID Agents, Real-Time Conversational AI Avatars with RAG Technology
by Victor Dey
February 26, 2024
Cosmos Developer All in Bits Launches GovGen to Assess Community Sentiment Ahead of AtomOne Fork
Markets News Report
Cosmos Developer All in Bits Launches GovGen to Assess Community Sentiment Ahead of AtomOne Fork
by Alisa Davidson
February 26, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.