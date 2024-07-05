Crypto Exchange HTX Launches 6th Phase Of ‘Trade To Earn’ Event, Offering 2.94M USDT Prize Pool

In Brief Crypto exchange HTX initiated next stage of “Trade to Earn” activity, featuring a total prize pool of 2.94 million USDT.

Cryptocurrency exchange HTX announced the initiation of the sixth stage of its “Trade to Earn” activity, which will feature a total prize pool of 2.94 million USDT. The event is presently underway and is slated to conclude on July 10th.

Individuals are encouraged to take part in the competition to compete for the five prize pools by trading BTC, ETH, and PEPE. To qualify, traders are required to maintain a Rocket count of over one hundred and be registered for the activity on the official webpage.

This competition round supports BTC-USDT and ETH-USDT spot trading pairs, as well as BTC-USDT, ETH-USDT, and PEPE-USDT perpetual contracts for futures trading. The reward pool per day is split into 24 parts, allocated hourly. Users taking part in spot trading can receive 100 USDT per hour, while individuals engaged in futures trading can earn 200 USDT per hour.

Notably, traders who achieve a spot trading volume exceeding 1,000 USDT or a futures trading volume exceeding 10,000 USDT may qualify for a 10 USDT Futures Trial Bonus.

HTX Implements Upgrades To Broker Rebate Rules: 70% Rebate Go To Superior Inviters

HTX represents a global centralized exchange (CEX), operating in more than 100 countries. It offers trading and investment services to a global user base, processing a daily trading volume exceeding $4 billion. The platform supports more than 500 cryptocurrencies and lists more than 300 trading pairs. Its ecosystem encompasses spot trading, margin trading, futures trading, derivatives trading, staking, cryptocurrency loans, and other financial services.

Recently, HTX implemented upgrades to its broker rebate rules, including adjustments to the invitation rebate structure. Under the new rules, 70% of the rebate is allocated to the superior participant with the remaining 30% going to the broker. Additionally, changes were made to the rebate ratio, allowing users below Prime 7 to participate, with the maximum rebate ratio capped at 65%.

