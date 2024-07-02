Binance Futures Launches LISTAUSDT Perpetual Contract And Unveils Binance Futures Trading Carnival With 20,000 LISTA In Rewards

In Brief Binance Futures launched LISTAUSDT perpetual contract and initiated a contest enabling users to earn a portion of the 20,000 LISTA prize pool.

Derivatives trading platform provided by the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Binance Futures unveiled the launch of the LISTAUSDT perpetual contract. As part of the Binance Futures Trading Carnival, two promotions have also been introduced, enabling individuals to take part and earn a portion of the 20,000 LISTA prize pool. The campaign has started today and will continue until 23:59 UTC on July 9th.

The first activity encourages traders to join the USDS-M Futures ROI trading contest, where they can secure a prize pool of 10,000 LISTA. Participants who achieve a cumulative USDS-M Futures trading volume of 1,000 USDT will qualify for rewards.

The second activity allows individuals to take part in the USDS-M Futures trading volume contest and earn a portion of 10,000 LISTA. All participants, including regular users and VIP levels 1 to 6, whose cumulative USDS-M Futures trading volume reaches 1,000 USDT, will be eligible for receiving prizes.

Both activities will include a ranking system for incentive allocation. Traders who secure 1st place over the course of the campaign will be eligible to get 1,500 LISTA. Those ranking up to 4th place will receive 700 LISTA, those up to 10th place will receive 300 LISTA, and those up to 20th place will receive 100 LISTA. All other participants will receive 5 LISTA each.

What Is Lista DAO?

It is a liquidity protocol that enables individuals to earn yields on collateralized cryptocurrency assets encompassing BNB, ETH, and stablecoins. It also offers the opportunity to borrow its decentralized stablecoin, lisUSD. The protocol operates on a dual token model, incorporating lisUSD and LISTA, and provides features for instant conversions, asset collateralization, borrowing, and yield farming.

LISTA represents the native token of Lista DAO, serving both governance and utility purposes. It also offers economic incentives to propel community member contributions and active engagement within the project’s ecosystem.

