Unibot X Trading Terminal Launches Perpetual Contracts Powered By Orderly Network

On-chain Trading Terminal and Telegram decentralized exchange (DEX) trading bot Unibot X announced the launch of perpetual contracts backed by Orderly Network.

Orderly Network serves as a trading platform that provides various financial instruments, including perpetual contracts.

Users of Unibot X can now engage in trading perpetual contracts across various blockchains, offering up to 50 times leverage without the need for bridges or wrapped assets. Additionally, Orderly Network’s omnichain infrastructure is optimized for low-latency, high-frequency trading (HFT), making it suitable for advanced trading strategies with execution speeds comparable to centralized exchanges. Moreover, Orderly Network’s shared liquidity model enhances liquidity depth for traders, which is particularly beneficial for high-volume cross-chain perpetual trading facilitated by Orderly Network. The trading terminal now allows users to instantly view charts and trade with leverage, enhancing the trading experience with seamless efficiency.

Alongside the partnership with Orderly Network, Unibot has announced that the Orderly Network’s airdrop will be available to users of Unibot’s perpetual. This event is currently underway and is scheduled to conclude on June 27th.

Unibot Achieves $1B In Trading Volume, Sustains Daily Active User Base Of 10,000

It is an advanced cryptocurrency trading bot that enables trading directly within the Telegram messaging application, operating as a Leveraged Liquidity Provision (LLP) platform. Having recently achieved a notable milestone of over $1 billion in trading volume and maintaining a daily active trader base of 10,000 users, Unibot remains committed to enhancing its platform to better serve its expanding community.

Meanwhile, its Unibot X enhances trading activities by streamlining processes, optimizing decision-making, and improving overall trading experiences. The platform integrates a range of functionalities designed to meet the needs of both beginners and experienced traders.

It offers an intuitive interface and includes features encompassing limit order functionality, live blockchain scanners for real-time tracking of new token launches, and a built-in honeypot checker for comprehensive token analysis, among others.

