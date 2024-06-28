Markets News Report Technology
June 28, 2024

Crypto Exchange Bitget Introduces Blast On Its PoolX Platform, Allowing To Earn By Staking BLAST

by
Published: June 28, 2024 at 3:08 am Updated: June 28, 2024 at 3:08 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: June 28, 2024 at 3:08 am

In Brief

Crypto exchange Bitget introduced Blast, on its stake-to-mine platform, PoolX, allowing users to earn popular tokens by staking BLAST.

Crypto Exchange Bitget Introduces Blast On Its PoolX Platform, Allowing To Earn By Staking BLAST

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget introduced the Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, Blast, on its stake-to-mine platform, PoolX, allowing users to earn popular tokens by staking BLAST.

The total allocation of BLAST tokens for PoolX participants is 4.1 million, with a maximum staking limit of 20.5 million BLAST. This staking event has already begun and will continue until 15:00 UTC on July 7th.

The PoolX token rewards will be allocated to stakers on an hourly basis, determined by their staking volume. The exchange will take hourly snapshots of each user’s stake to calculate their share of the incentives and distribute rewards correspondingly. Additionally, stakers have the flexibility to redeem their funds from the mining pool at any time. Once the mining period concludes, the staked assets will be returned to the staker’s account.

Blast provides native yields for stablecoins and ETH via Real World Asset (RWA) protocols and ETH staking. Individuals have the opportunity to earn returns of 4% on ETH and 5% on stablecoins. This setup creates new incentives and income opportunities for users, with all transactions conducted on Ethereum.

Established by Tieshun Roquerre, the creator of Blur, Blast started functioning in early access mode in November. This launch was supported by a $20 million investment from Paradigm, Standard Crypto, among other investors. The platform launched its mainnet in February. According to DeFiLlama, at present Blast holds over $1.53 billion in total value locked (TVL).

Blast Initiates BLAST Airdrop And Secures Listings On Major Crypto Exchanges

Earlier this week, Blast opened the claiming window for its token and announced BLAST listing on several major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bitget, Bybit, Gate.io, HTX, and KuCoin, among others.

Currently, BLAST is also available on Bitget for individuals aiming to earn airdrop rewards by completing various activities on the platform. The total prize pool for this event is $50,000 worth of BLAST, and the activity is open until July 2nd. In addition, the project has partnered with the cryptocurrency wallet OKX Web3 Wallet, allowing participants to explore decentralized applications (dApps) on Blast and earn rewards.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Radiant Capital To Launch V3, Expand To Base And Reward Active Liquidity Providers With 125M Tokens

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024

VanEck Files S-1 Registration With SEC For Solana ETF, Asserts SOL As Commodity

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024

Leveraging Zero-Knowledge Proofs: NEAR Protocol’s Strategy for Enhanced Blockchain Efficiency

by Viktoriia Palchik
June 27, 2024

Lenovo Releases Daystar Platform For Metaverse Building Powered By AIGC Technology

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Radiant Capital To Launch V3, Expand To Base And Reward Active Liquidity Providers With 125M Tokens

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024

VanEck Files S-1 Registration With SEC For Solana ETF, Asserts SOL As Commodity

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024

Lenovo Releases Daystar Platform For Metaverse Building Powered By AIGC Technology

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024

Synternet Mainnet Goes Live On Cosmos, Unlocking Full Capabilities Of SYNT Token

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Radiant Capital To Launch V3, Expand To Base And Reward Active Liquidity Providers With 125M Tokens
News Report Technology
Radiant Capital To Launch V3, Expand To Base And Reward Active Liquidity Providers With 125M Tokens
by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024
VanEck Files S-1 Registration With SEC For Solana ETF, Asserts SOL As Commodity
Business News Report Technology
VanEck Files S-1 Registration With SEC For Solana ETF, Asserts SOL As Commodity
by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024
Leveraging Zero-Knowledge Proofs: NEAR Protocol’s Strategy for Enhanced Blockchain Efficiency
Ecosystem Interview Research Business Software Technology
Leveraging Zero-Knowledge Proofs: NEAR Protocol’s Strategy for Enhanced Blockchain Efficiency
by Viktoriia Palchik
June 27, 2024
Lenovo Releases Daystar Platform For Metaverse Building Powered By AIGC Technology
Business News Report Software Technology
Lenovo Releases Daystar Platform For Metaverse Building Powered By AIGC Technology
by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.