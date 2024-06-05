OKX Web3 Wallet And Blast Introduce ‘OKX Web3 Blast Super Season’, Empowering Users To Engage with Blast DApps And Earn Rewards

In Brief OKX Web3 Wallet partnered with Blast to introduce the “OKX Web3 Blast Super Season,” inviting users to explore Blast’s dApps and earn rewards.

Decentralized multi-chain wallet, OKX Web3 Wallet partnered with the ecosystem of the Ethereum Layer 2 network Blast to introduce the “OKX Web3 Blast Super Season,” a series of initiatives aimed at encouraging users to learn about the Blast Ecosystem using OKX Wallet. Individuals are invited to explore decentralized applications (dApps) on the Blast network to earn rewards for their engagement and participation.

Participants are encouraged to fulfill quests on platforms like Thruster Finance, EESEE, DTX, Juice Finance, Particle, Crypto Valleys, and other dApps throughout the Campaign Period. Participation offers opportunities to earn various rewards, including Blast Gold points, tokens, and points prize pools. Notably, some rewards will be allocated following the launch of certain tokens.

The first wave of the “OKX Web3 Blast Super Season” presents a range of tasks, including completing quests on various platforms. Participants can partake in completing Juice Finance’s quests to receive a share of 10,000 USDT worth of JUICE tokens, completing Thruster Finance’s quests for a chance to win from a prize pool of 25,000,000 Thruster Credits, or completing Particle’s quests to earn a share of 5,000 Blast Golds and 5,000 USDT worth of Particle future airdrop tokens.

Furthermore, participants can engage in Crypto Valleys’ quests for an opportunity to receive 20,000 YIELD tokens, complete EESEE’s quests for a share of a 10,000 USDT worth of ESE tokens prize pool, or complete DTX quests to earn a share of 10,000 USDC tokens and 3,000 Blast Gold prize pools.

Blast is a Layer 2 network featuring its native yield system tailored for stablecoins and Ethereum. Yield generation occurs through ETH staking and RWA protocols, with the generated yield being automatically distributed to Blast users. The project is slated to host its airdrop on June 26th.

OKX Web3 Wallet Debuts in the Netherlands, Providing Seamless Management Of Digital Assets

OKX Web3 Wallet, developed by the cryptocurrency exchange OKX, provides users with a straightforward means to navigate Web3. Users can store, trade, earn, and manage cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and digital assets across over 50 blockchains.

The wallet offers built-in access to multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX), NFT Marketplace, OKX Earn, and thousands of dApps, allowing users to easily manage their digital assets across both OKX Exchange and Web3 Wallet. Recently, OKX Web3 Wallet, along with the OKX trading platform, was introduced to users in the Netherlands.

