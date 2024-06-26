News Report Technology
June 26, 2024

Blast Initiates Second Stage Of Development, Plans To Build Full-Stack Blockchain And Crypto Wallet

Published: June 26, 2024 at 11:37 am Updated: June 26, 2024 at 11:37 am
In Brief

Blast plans to develop full-stack blockchain solution to enhance user experience across its platform, along with desktop and mobile wallets.

Blast Initiates Second Stage Of Blast, Plans To Build Full-Stack Blockchain And Crypto Wallet

Ethereum layer 2 network Blast announced plans for the next phase following the release of the BLAST token. The network aims to develop a full-stack blockchain solution designed to enhance user experience across its platform.

In Phase 2, Blast plans to develop desktop and mobile wallets tailored for users familiar with cryptocurrencies. The focus will be placed on creating products that offer a superior user experience compared to those offered by cryptocurrency wallet Metamask, using incentives to drive faster adoption. With this latest move, Blast highlighted its goal of speeding up the market’s shift from an off-chain economy to an on-chain economy.

Additionally, in the blog post, Blast responded to criticism regarding its incentive strategy and reputation as a “degen chain.” According to Blast, incentives play a crucial role in fostering new ecosystems. Furthermore, Blast emphasized that its incentives are strategically targeted, and previous allocations to decentralized applications (dApps) have resulted in notable growth across decentralized exchanges (DEXs), perpetual DEXs, and lending protocols. This growth has been reflected in ongoing increases in both user engagement and transaction volumes since the platform’s launch.

Moreover, Blast acknowledged the success of crypto-native solutions, citing a typical adoption cycle similar to other technologies. It emphasized that transitioning blockchain technologies from early adopters to the early majority is challenging and requires strong infrastructure. Blast’s focus remains on serving early adopters as it initially develops the network tailored specifically for this user base.

Blast Initiates BLAST Token Airdrop And Gives Away 1000 Blast Gold To X Followers

To mark the beginning of Phase 2, Blast has also launched a promotional campaign on the social media platform X. As part of this initiative, it will give away 1000 Gold to ten randomly selected followers who quote the announcement tweet, engage with the thread, and share their enthusiasm for Blast.

Blast was founded late last year by Tieshun Roquerre, who is also the creator of the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Blur. The platform aims to establish a native yield model for Ethereum and stablecoins. It subsequently launched its mainnet in February. The platform currently holds over $1.60 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported by the cryptocurrency data tracker DeFiLlama. 

Today, Blast has initiated an airdrop, allowing eligible users to claim their tokens over a 30-day period.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

