Crypto Exchange Bitget Launches BLAST Token Event, Offering Participants $50,000 In Rewards

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Crypto exchange Bitget launched $50,000 BLAST airdrop event ahead of the upcoming Blast native token airdrop and its listing on the platform.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget initiated a time-limited BLAST airdrop event ahead of the Blast native token airdrop and listing on its platform. The total prize pool for the event amounts to BLAST tokens valued at $50,000. It is currently underway and is set to conclude on July 2nd.

Individuals can earn airdrop rewards by completing various activities on Bitget. This includes registering on the platform and conducting trades exceeding 200 USDT in the spot or futures sections to qualify for a BLAST token airdrop valued at $10. This offer is limited to the first 3,000 participants.

Additionally, users can earn BLAST tokens by depositing more than one token, with rewards totaling up to $10,000 distributed based on the proportion of their net recharge amount. Moreover, participants engaging in futures trading exceeding 2,000 USDT can also receive BLAST tokens worth up to $10,000, allocated based on the proportion of their transaction amount.

All participants are required to undergo Know Your Customer (KYC) verification when registering for these activities. Notably, a portion of the rewards will be distributed within ten working days following the conclusion of the event.

Blast Announces Token Airdrop On June 26, Followed By Listing On Bitget

Blast is a Layer 2 platform designed to provide native yields for stablecoins and ETH by leveraging real-world asset (RWA) protocols and ETH staking. Created by Tieshun Roquerre, the founder of the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Blur, Blast was launched in early access mode in November 2023. As of the latest data from DefiLlama, the total value locked on Blast stands at $1.72 billion, down from its latest peak of $2.3 billion reported on June 6th.

Blast has scheduled an airdrop of its token for June 26th. The project aims to distribute half of the airdrop to developers via Blast Gold, with the remaining half allocated to early users through Blast Points, determined by their wallet and decentralized application (dApp) balances.

Bitget intends to launch BLAST trading on June 26th.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson