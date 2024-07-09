Crypto Exchange Binance Unveils Updates Of Zero-Fee Trading For TUSD Spot And Margin Trading Pairs

In Brief Crypto exchange Binance will update its zero-fee trading policy for TUSD spot and margin trading pairs, effective from 00:00 UTC on July 16th.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance unveiled an update regarding its zero-fee trading policy for TUSD spot and margin trading pairs, which will come into effect from 00:00 UTC on July 16th. Starting on this date, standard maker fees will apply to all individuals trading TUSD spot and margin pairs. Notably, zero-fee trading for TUSD-USDT pairs will stay unchanged.

This update applies to TUSD trading pairs with AVAX, ARKM, ARB, AI, ADA, BTC, BNB, BCH, CYBER, DOGE, ETH, MAV, MATIC, SUI, SOL, and PEPE across user types from regular to VIP tiers from the 1st to the 9th. Regular users are defined as those whose trading volume in USD over the past thirty days does not exceed 1 million dollars. Tier one VIP users surpass this threshold, with subsequent tiers indicating progressively higher trading volumes, culminating in the 9th Tier for users with over 4 billion dollars in trading volume.

The standard maker fees will vary according to the trader’s VIP level. Similarly, the standard taker fees and TRY taker fees will also adjust based on the user’s VIP level.

This update reflects Binance’s regular evaluation and enhancement of its products to ensure users receive the greatest value and competitive service options.

Binance Launches ‘Be Binance’ Campaign To Celebrate Its 7th Anniversary

Binance is recognized as one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges, facilitating transactions with more than 350 cryptocurrencies and virtual tokens. The platform is distinguished by its competitive transaction fees and enhanced liquidity offerings, serving a broad spectrum of users.

Recently, the exchange unveiled the launch of the global campaign ‘Be Binance’ to mark its seventh anniversary. The campaign encompasses various events such as in-person meet-ups, virtual gatherings, social media contests, and exclusive promotions. These activities will span nineteen countries worldwide. Additionally, the exchange will offer users opportunities to participate in giveaways through platforms like Binance Square and other community channels and receive rewards.

