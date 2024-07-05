Binance Launches ‘Be Binance’ Campaign To Celebrate Its Seventh Anniversary

In Brief Binance launched ‘Be Binance’ global campaign, extending celebrations of its seventh anniversary to more than 200 million users worldwide.

Blockchain ecosystem supporting the cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced the launch of the global campaign ‘Be Binance’ to commemorate the company’s seventh anniversary. The campaign aims to extend celebrations to Binance’s more than 200 million users worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to launch the ‘Be Binance’ campaign, fostering deeper connections within our global community,” said Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Binance, to MPost. “Our aim is to thank our 200 million users for their support and inspire even more people. This campaign underscores our commitment to innovation, education, and community engagement. We expect significant participation in our events and initiatives, strengthening the crypto community and advancing blockchain adoption worldwide,” she added.

The campaign will encompass diverse activities such as in-person meet-ups, virtual gatherings, engaging social media contests, and exclusive promotions. Events will span across 19 countries globally, with numerous cities hosting outdoor gatherings in locations like the UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Bulgaria, Spain, and Benin. These events will transform streets and beaches into lively hubs with music, games, and interactive activities, serving cryptocurrency enthusiasts and the curious alike.

In addition, during the event, Binance plans to initiate various giveaways through its social media and community platforms, such as Binance Square. Participants will be invited to express what “Be Binance” means to them, respond to daily queries, or share birthday greetings and fond memories of Binance. Participation in this activity could lead to winning $7,000 worth of BNB token vouchers, Binance-branded merchandise, and other prizes.

As a part of the initiative, Binance Academy will invite users to take part in the 7YA Product Guides Study Week beginning on July 9th. Participants will have opportunities to undertake educational tasks, aiming to earn a share of 77 BNB in rewards. Moreover, they will be able to enroll in a concise Learn & Earn course covering Binance P2P, Binance Copy Trading, and the Binance Airdrop Portal, with chances to win from an additional reward pool of 7 BNB.

Binance is recognized as one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges, facilitating transactions across more than 350 cryptocurrencies and virtual tokens. The platform is noted for its competitive transaction fees and enhanced liquidity provisions, serving a broad spectrum of users.

Recently, the exchange has collaborated with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to introduce the first Binance Free Pass for Brazil’s top football league. This pass offers holders free admission to any game throughout the season, with the option to bring a companion. Concurrently, the platform is hosting the Futures Grand Tournament as part of the Binance World Championship, giving participants the opportunity to compete for a share of 3 million USDT. The tournament is currently ongoing and is set to conclude at 23:59 UTC on July 14th.

