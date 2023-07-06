Crypto Community Responds Proactively to Poly Network Attack

News Report Markets Technology
by
Published: Jul 06, 2023 at 2:30 pm Updated: Jul 06, 2023 at 4:02 am
by Karolina Gaszcz
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

The Poly Network attack has highlighted the importance of robust security measures within the crypto space, with the Poly Network team and the crypto community responding proactively to counteract the hackers’ actions and protect users’ digital assets.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Following recent reports from Paidun’s early warning and monitoring system, it has been disclosed that the hackers involved in the Poly Network attack have undertaken further actions with the stolen funds. The attackers reportedly distributed 1 million DOWS (Digital Options Worth Securities) across four different addresses. In addition, they transferred 7.3 million FLUX tokens to a fresh address, intriguingly starting with 0x6c21, the same address that was originally targeted in the attack.

Crypto Community Responds Proactively to Poly Network Attack
Published: 6 July 2023, 2:30 pm Updated: 06 Jul 2023, 4:02 am
Karolina Gaszcz
Edited and fact-checked

In response to this alarming development, the Poly Network team acted swiftly, alerting the community about the ongoing situation. This rapid circulation of crucial information helps keep stakeholders apprised, allowing them to take the necessary precautions.

Poly Network’s Response

In a display of proactive response, the Poly Network community took effective action to counteract the hackers’ moves. They managed to transfer approximately 0.3 ETH (Ethereum) from the compromised addresses to a secure location. This move showcases the Poly Network team’s dedication to protect user interests and mitigate the impacts of the attack.

Although the attack on Poly was a significant setback, the ongoing efforts of Paidun’s early warning system and the immediate reaction from the Poly Network community demonstrate the resilience and determination of the crypto community in dealing with such adversities.

As investigations continue into the breach, Poly Network is collaborating with law enforcement agencies and blockchain security experts to identify the culprits. Their primary goal is to recover the stolen assets and maintain the security and integrity of their platform.

The incident has sparked intense discussions about the need for robust security measures within the crypto world. It underscores the importance for both developers and users to prioritize security protocols such as multi-factor authentication, routine audits, and vigilant monitoring to safeguard their digital assets.

Poly Network has reassured its users of its tireless efforts to rectify the situation and improve their security measures. Meanwhile, they urge their community members to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

Exploiter way (Sourse: @PeckShieldAlert)

Future Security Measures and Protocols

Given the escalated security discourse resulting from this incident, I predict a considerable increase in the development and implementation of advanced security measures and protocols across DeFi platforms. Regular audits, vigilant transaction monitoring, enhanced multi-factor authentication, and encryption are likely to become standard practices. Furthermore, it will not be surprising if we see an increase in demand for insurance against crypto thefts and a more prominent role for blockchain security firms.

Law Enforcement and Regulations

This breach underscores the necessity of working closely with law enforcement agencies in tracking and investigating such incidents. It may also push for more stringent regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies, which will need to balance security, transparency, and the decentralised nature of blockchain technology.

In conclusion, while the Poly Network hack is a significant setback, it could also serve as a turning point for the crypto community, catalysing crucial discussions and actions around security measures, regulations, and the collective resilience against threats. Only time will tell how the situation unfolds, but for now, it’s clear that a reinforced focus on security is not just an option, but a necessity for the future of the crypto world.

  • PolyNetwork has suspended all its activities due to a massive security breach, resulting in an estimated $34 billion in damages and affecting 57 assets across 10 different blockchains.

Read more related articles:

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
, , ,

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

Follow Author

More Articles
Read More
Google Study: AI-driven Innovation Could Generate £400B Economic Value for UK by 2030
News Report Business Markets
Google Study: AI-driven Innovation Could Generate £400B Economic Value for UK by 2030
by Cindy Tan July 6, 2023
The Year of AI Journalism Truly Arrives
Opinion Technology
The Year of AI Journalism Truly Arrives
by Damir Yalalov July 6, 2023
Generative AI for Crypto Startup SuperSight Receives Pre-seed Investment from Blockchain Founders Fund, Animoca Brands, Vayner Fund
News Report Business Technology
Generative AI for Crypto Startup SuperSight Receives Pre-seed Investment from Blockchain Founders Fund, Animoca Brands, Vayner Fund
by Cindy Tan July 6, 2023
🗞 Metaverse Newsletter
🔥 Latest News
Crypto Community Responds Proactively to Poly Network Attack
Crypto Community Responds Proactively to Poly Network Attack
July 6, 2023
Google Study: AI-driven Innovation Could Generate £400B Economic Value for UK by 2030
Google Study: AI-driven Innovation Could Generate £400B Economic Value for UK by 2030
July 6, 2023
Generative AI for Crypto Startup SuperSight Receives Pre-seed Investment from Blockchain Founders Fund, Animoca Brands, Vayner Fund
Generative AI for Crypto Startup SuperSight Receives Pre-seed Investment from Blockchain Founders Fund, Animoca Brands, Vayner Fund
July 6, 2023
Social Media’s Decline Leads to a Shift in the Digital Landscape
Social Media’s Decline Leads to a Shift in the Digital Landscape
July 6, 2023
Spotify Co-founder Daniel Ek Raises $65M Series A for AI Body Scanning Startup Neko Health
Spotify Co-founder Daniel Ek Raises $65M Series A for AI Body Scanning Startup Neko Health
July 6, 2023
👓 Most Read
The Year of AI Journalism Truly Arrives
The Year of AI Journalism Truly Arrives
July 6, 2023
Social Media’s Decline Leads to a Shift in the Digital Landscape
Social Media’s Decline Leads to a Shift in the Digital Landscape
July 6, 2023
Developers Unveil a New GPT-4-Based Method for Self-Assessing LLMs, Achieving 80% Agreement with Human Evaluations
Developers Unveil a New GPT-4-Based Method for Self-Assessing LLMs, Achieving 80% Agreement with Human Evaluations
July 4, 2023
Cryptomeria Capital’s ZK Rollup Report Highlights Competitive Landscape of L2 Solutions on Ethereum
Cryptomeria Capital’s ZK Rollup Report Highlights Competitive Landscape of L2 Solutions on Ethereum
July 3, 2023
Apple Launches VisionOS SDK, Empowering Developers for the Future of VR/AR
Apple Launches VisionOS SDK, Empowering Developers for the Future of VR/AR
June 30, 2023
Latest Ai, Metaverse, and Crypto news.
© Metaverse Post 2022
© Metaverse Post 2022