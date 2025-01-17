Covalent Announces CXT Listing On Bitstamp, Marking A Key Milestone In Global Expansion

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Covalent has announced that its native token, CXT, is now available for trading on Bitstamp, introducing a direct Euro-to-CXT fiat trading pair and improving accessibility for European users.

Provider of modular data infrastructure for blockchain networks, Covalent announced that its native token, CXT, is now officially available for trading on the cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp. As one of the longest-standing and most prominent exchanges in the European Union, Bitstamp offers a platform for CXT’s expansion. This listing represents a key milestone, introducing a direct Euro-to-CXT fiat trading pair and making access more convenient for European users.

Bitstamp’s strong presence in Europe enhances CXT’s availability, positioning it for broader adoption in global markets. This development aligns with Covalent’s strategic efforts to expand CXT’s reach, paving the way for continued growth within the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem.

The listing on Bitstamp follows a series of advancements for CXT, including its recent integration with Base via Aerodrome. This move has highlighted CXT’s increasing utility in connecting centralized and decentralized blockchain environments. Collectively, these developments reinforce CXT’s role in driving next-generation blockchain applications, supporting innovations in decentralized finance (DeFi), decentralized applications (dApps), and the wider blockchain sector.

CXT plays a crucial role in Covalent’s vision of enabling decentralized data infrastructure. The token facilitates access to blockchain data for developers and innovators across more than 100 blockchain networks, contributing to a data-driven decentralized future. Its listing on Bitstamp not only improves accessibility for European users but also strengthens its function as a bridge between centralized exchanges and decentralized ecosystems.

By securing a listing on a well-established exchange like Bitstamp, CXT continues to solidify its presence within the blockchain space, offering greater opportunities for both users and investors. With its growing availability, the token is now accessible to millions of users on Bitstamp, allowing for seamless transactions through a direct Euro-to-CXT trading pair. This listing builds on recent milestones, including its launch on Base via Aerodrome, further reinforcing CXT’s importance in advancing blockchain development and adoption across decentralized ecosystems.

Covalent’s CXT Token Debuts On Base

Covalent serves as a key modular data infrastructure layer supporting blockchain and AI ecosystems, offering access to over 100 billion rows of structured, verifiable data across more than 100 blockchain networks. Developers leverage Covalent’s platform to create tokenized, on-chain AI agents capable of optimizing DeFi yields, identifying fraudulent activities, assessing non-fungible token (NFT) rarity, and automating compliance processes. By enabling these advanced functionalities, Covalent contributes to the broader advancement of decentralized technologies.

With 22 billion paid Application Programming Interface (API) queries processed within a four-month period, a consistent 15% month-over-month revenue growth—used for CXT token buybacks—and over 30% of the total CXT supply staked for the Ethereum Wayback Machine, Covalent’s ecosystem continues to expand. The platform has garnered interest from prominent industry participants, including Ondo Finance and THORChain, reinforcing its role in shaping the Web3 data economy.

Recently, Covalent announced the deployment of its CXT token on Base, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution developed by Coinbase. This integration strengthens Covalent’s presence within the Ethereum ecosystem while fostering deeper connections with one of its most widely adopted Layer 2 networks.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson