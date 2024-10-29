Covalent Announces Integration With Unichain To Enable Scalable Data-Driven Solutions For Ethereum’s DeFi Ecosystem

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Covalent has integrated with Unichain to provide developers with access to Unichain’s on-chain data, enabling them to innovate within the DeFi landscape.

Modular Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) data infrastructure layer Covalent announced that it has integrated with Unichain, a next-generation Layer 2 platform built on Optimism’s OP Stack and developed by Uniswap Labs. This partnership provides developers with seamless access to Unichain’s on-chain data, enhancing their capacity to innovate within the fast-evolving decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape.

Unichain is designed for high-speed, low-cost transactions and acts as a central hub for liquidity across various blockchain networks. Its emphasis on cross-chain interoperability positions it as an ideal platform for developers aiming to create scalable DeFi applications that leverage liquidity across the Web3 ecosystem. Through the integration with the Unichain Sepolia testnet, Covalent facilitates developers’ access to real-time on-chain data, enabling them to efficiently build, test, and optimize their decentralized applications (dApps).

This integration offers several key advantages for developers, including the ability to analyze on-chain activity and liquidity in real-time. Developers can monitor live data from Unichain’s DeFi ecosystem, gaining valuable insights into liquidity flows and market activity. Furthermore, with Covalent’s GoldRush.dev stack, developers can access Unichain’s data instantly, allowing for accelerated dApp development and real-time performance tracking. Additionally, Covalent streamlines the data-querying process, enabling developers to concentrate on innovation without the burden of manually managing on-chain data.

With Covalent’s GoldRush stack, developers on Unichain are equipped with a comprehensive suite of tools, including application programming interfaces (APIs), software development kits (SDKs), and a user interface (UI) kit. This integration simplifies the process of accessing decentralized data, making it easier for developers to influence the future of DeFi within the Ethereum ecosystem. Whether they are creating new DeFi protocols, enhancing liquidity management, or scaling dApps, developers can now utilize reliable and comprehensive data to drive the functionality of their applications.

Covalent Launches EWM To Preserve Historical Data And Enhance Blockchain Verifiability

The project is launching the Ethereum Wayback Machine (EWM), a modular DePIN designed to uphold Ethereum’s foundational vision by ensuring the verifiability of its historical data, a concept referred to as Long-Term Data Availability. Currently, in its testnet phase, EWM Light Clients audit preserved data to validate it against its proof, serving as a scalable approach to Data Availability Sampling (DAS). Furthermore, Covalent is addressing major verifiability challenges associated with AI inference and training by utilizing this network.

Recently, it has integrated with the Layer 2 zero-knowledge blockchain Cronos zkEVM, aiming to enhance blockchain scalability, security, and Long-Term Data Availability, providing developers and projects within the Cronos ecosystem with enhanced tools and improved data accessibility.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson