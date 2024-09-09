COTI AI Chatbot Goes Live, Providing Instant Support For Developers

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief COTI launches AI chatbot to assist its developer community by offering tailored responses to a wide range of technical questions.

Confidentiality layer on the Ethereum blockchain, COTI announced the launch of its AI chatbot following the completion of the trial phase, which is now available through the COTI developer documentation. The chatbot utilizes a model specifically designed to assist the COTI developer community by offering tailored responses to a wide range of technical questions.

The COTI AI model integrates various sources, including GitHub repositories, multiparty computation (MPC) Libraries, documentation from Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) technical Docs, SDK documentation, and SDK examples. This comprehensive range of COTI training data enables the chatbot to provide specific and relevant answers on topics such as onboarding, account management, contracts, and decentralized applications (dApps).

Additionally, the chatbot is designed to accelerate the onboarding process for new developers. Initially available within the documentation, there are plans to expand its accessibility to the COTI Discord community in the future.

Building on #COTI just got easier!

Our New AI Chatbot provides tailored support for developers—get instant help with deploying encrypted smart contracts, connecting accounts, and more. ⚙️



Try it now 👉 https://t.co/rIDhdxUlBl 💬



1/2 pic.twitter.com/nOtmuB7v0A — COTI Foundation (@COTInetwork) September 9, 2024

COTI Announces Plugin For Remix IDE

COTI V2 functions as a privacy-focused Layer 2 network on the Ethereum blockchain. Utilizing the cryptographic protocol Garbled Circuits (GC) and secured by Ethereum, it provides an advanced solution for protecting data on public blockchains. It supports the advancement of Web3 technologies and adoption, enabling new use cases such as confidential transactions, machine learning, decentralized finance (DeFi), as well as decentralized identity.

The network features a sophisticated cryptographic framework based on GC and MPC, setting a new standard for on-chain privacy as an EVM-compatible Layer 2 solution. The on-chain multiparty computation enhances modularity, security, privacy, and performance.

Recently, COTI unveiled its forthcoming plugin for Remix IDE, a popular development environment within the Ethereum ecosystem. The COTI Remix plugin will extend the network’s privacy-focused smart contract features to the extensive user base of Remix IDE, which includes over 100,000 developers. This plugin is designed to be forward-compatible, ensuring functionality across all COTI environments, including Devnet, Testnet, and Mainnet.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson