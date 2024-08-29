Arcium Raises $5.5M To Introduce First Parallelized Confidential Computing Network

In Brief Arcium raised $5.5 million in funding to offer builders trust-minimized and configurable framework for encrypted computations.

Confidential computing network Arcium announced that it completed the $5.5 million strategic funding round led by Greenfield Capital with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Heartcore Capital, Longhash VC, L2 Iterative Ventures, Staking Facilities, Smape Capital, and Everstake, as well as angel investors encompassing Anatoly Yakovenko and Keone Han. This latest funding brings Arcium’s total capital raised to $9 million.

With the fresh capital injection, Arcium plans to offer builders and blockchain applications a trust-minimized and customizable framework for encrypted computations. It functions as a parallelized confidential computing network that utilizes Multiparty Computation Execution Environments (MXEs), integrating technologies such as Multi-Party Computation (MPC), homomorphic encryption, and zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs to facilitate computations on encrypted data.

The network is characterized by four major features, encompassing generalized on-chain confidentiality, parallel execution, configurable setups, as well as a composable architecture.

Key areas in Web3, including decentralized finance (DeFi), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), real-world assets (RWAs), and AI, among others, can utilize this network to encrypt particular components of an application or to create entirely confidential applications on-chain.

Confidential computing represents a security method crafted to safeguard data over the course of the processing. Unlike traditional encryption, which secures data at rest, when stored, and data in transit during transfer, confidential computing guarantees data is encrypted at all stages of its use. This technique facilitates safe and distributed computation between multiple entities at the same time.

Arcium To Launch Public Testnet Ahead Of Mainnet, Focusing On Community Building And Scalability

The project was established by Yannik Schrade, Julian Deschler, Nicolas Schapeler, and Lukas Steiner, who were earlier involved with Elusiv, a ZK privacy protocol built on Solana, which has recently pivoted to offer a verifiable encrypted computation protocol.

According to its roadmap, Arcium intends to deploy its mainnet in two stages: the Private Incentivized Testnet, which is completed, and the Public Testnet, which aims to build the Arcium community and prepare the network for the official launch. These stages are created with the intention of laying the groundwork for Arcium by guaranteeing the network’s performance and scalability for making confidential applications.

