Dfinity Foundation Develops On-Chain AI Chatbot, Plans Chain Fusion Enhancement, And Web3 Incubator Program Expansion

In Brief Dfinity Foundation revealed that it is concentrating its efforts on developing an on-chain AI chatbot during the Hong Kong Web3 Festival.

Jan Camenisch, the CTO, and Lomesh Dutta, the VP of Growth of Dfinity Foundation, a not-for-profit organization responsible for the Internet Computer (ICP) blockchain, revealed that the company is currently concentrating its efforts on developing an on-chain AI chatbot during the Hong Kong Web3 Festival.

According to the company, through the integration of AI and blockchain technologies, it becomes feasible to conduct AI data verification, effectively addressing concerns surrounding information trust and mitigating the risk of data alteration during transmissions.

Additionally, concerning the company’s primary roadmap for this year, the executives noted that significant emphasis will be placed on multichain technology. Dfinity Foundation is developing a Chain Fusion solution, which facilitates seamless interoperability with all leading blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other Ethereum virtual machines (EVMs), without needing trusted intermediaries. Internet Computer allow smart contracts to interact with multiple chains, enabling developers to create smart contracts spanning different chains. Notably, solutions for Bitcoin and Ethereum have already been built.

Furthermore, the company is committed to bolstering the developer ecosystem. In January, Dfinity Foundation entered into a partnership with the city of Lugano, Switzerland, for a Web3 incubator program. Should this initiative demonstrate success, it could lead to the program’s extension to additional communities, including Hong Kong, among others.

Dfinity Foundation Advances Internet Computer Blockchain Development

Dfinity Foundation is responsible for developing the Internet Computer blockchain, powered by the Internet Computer Protocol. At the heart of the protocol lies a four-layered architecture, operational on nodes within each subnet. By executing the core IC protocol, the nodes within a subnet establish a blockchain-based replicated state machine, enabling autonomous progress while communicating asynchronously with other subnets. This architecture facilitates the practical scalability of Internet Computer. without significant constraints.

In 2021, the Dfinity Foundation launched and open-sourced the Internet Computer. While the Internet Computer has since become an autonomous network governed by the holders of ICP token, Dfinity Foundation remains committed to facilitating its ongoing development and advancement.

