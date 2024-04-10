Business News Report Technology
April 10, 2024

Dfinity Foundation Develops On-Chain AI Chatbot, Plans Chain Fusion Enhancement, And Web3 Incubator Program Expansion

by
Published: April 10, 2024 at 6:44 am Updated: April 10, 2024 at 6:44 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 10, 2024 at 6:44 am

In Brief

Dfinity Foundation revealed that it is concentrating its efforts on developing an on-chain AI chatbot during the Hong Kong Web3 Festival.

Dfinity Foundation Develops On-Chain AI Chatbot, Plans Chain Fusion Enhancement, And Web3 Incubator Program Expansion

Jan Camenisch, the CTO, and Lomesh Dutta, the VP of Growth of Dfinity Foundation, a not-for-profit organization responsible for the Internet Computer (ICP) blockchain, revealed that the company is currently concentrating its efforts on developing an on-chain AI chatbot during the Hong Kong Web3 Festival.

According to the company, through the integration of AI and blockchain technologies, it becomes feasible to conduct AI data verification, effectively addressing concerns surrounding information trust and mitigating the risk of data alteration during transmissions.

Additionally, concerning the company’s primary roadmap for this year, the executives noted that significant emphasis will be placed on multichain technology. Dfinity Foundation is developing a Chain Fusion solution, which facilitates seamless interoperability with all leading blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other Ethereum virtual machines (EVMs), without needing trusted intermediaries. Internet Computer allow smart contracts to interact with multiple chains, enabling developers to create smart contracts spanning different chains. Notably, solutions for Bitcoin and Ethereum have already been built.

Furthermore, the company is committed to bolstering the developer ecosystem. In January, Dfinity Foundation entered into a partnership with the city of Lugano, Switzerland, for a Web3 incubator program. Should this initiative demonstrate success, it could lead to the program’s extension to additional communities, including Hong Kong, among others.

Dfinity Foundation Advances Internet Computer Blockchain Development

Dfinity Foundation is responsible for developing the Internet Computer blockchain, powered by the Internet Computer Protocol. At the heart of the protocol lies a four-layered architecture, operational on nodes within each subnet. By executing the core IC protocol, the nodes within a subnet establish a blockchain-based replicated state machine, enabling autonomous progress while communicating asynchronously with other subnets. This architecture facilitates the practical scalability of Internet Computer. without significant constraints.

In 2021, the Dfinity Foundation launched and open-sourced the Internet Computer. While the Internet Computer has since become an autonomous network governed by the holders of ICP token, Dfinity Foundation remains committed to facilitating its ongoing development and advancement.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Saga Prepares For Airdrop With First SAGA Token Staker Snapshot Scheduled For April

by Alisa Davidson
April 10, 2024

Outer Edge Riyadh Ignites Innovation in the Middle East: A Pioneering Web3 and AI Innovation Forum

by Zhauhazyn Shaden
April 10, 2024

Ethereum Staking Platform EigenLayer Launches On Ethereum Mainnet, Unveils Data Availability Service EigenDA

by Alisa Davidson
April 10, 2024

Umoja Leads the Charge in Financial Inclusion Through its Smart Money Protocol

by Viktoriia Palchik
April 10, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Saga Prepares For Airdrop With First SAGA Token Staker Snapshot Scheduled For April

by Alisa Davidson
April 10, 2024

Ethereum Staking Platform EigenLayer Launches On Ethereum Mainnet, Unveils Data Availability Service EigenDA

by Alisa Davidson
April 10, 2024

Modular AI Blockchain 0G Unveils Newton Testnet Ahead Of Mainnet Launch 

by Alisa Davidson
April 09, 2024

Polkadot Community Selects Conor Daly As Brand Ambassador For Indianapolis 500 With 95.8% Vote

by Alisa Davidson
April 09, 2024

The Evolution of AI-Generated Content in the Metaverse

The emergence of generative AI content is one of the most fascinating developments inside the virtual environment ...

Know More

UBI Impact: Exploring Social and Economic Implications on the Blockchain

Cryptocurrencies are boosting a new age of inventive developments in the global economic system, driven by modern ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Saga Prepares For Airdrop With First SAGA Token Staker Snapshot Scheduled For April
Markets News Report Technology
Saga Prepares For Airdrop With First SAGA Token Staker Snapshot Scheduled For April
by Alisa Davidson
April 10, 2024
Outer Edge Riyadh Ignites Innovation in the Middle East: A Pioneering Web3 and AI Innovation Forum
Interview Education Technology
Outer Edge Riyadh Ignites Innovation in the Middle East: A Pioneering Web3 and AI Innovation Forum
by Zhauhazyn Shaden
April 10, 2024
Ethereum Staking Platform EigenLayer Launches On Ethereum Mainnet, Unveils Data Availability Service EigenDA
News Report Technology
Ethereum Staking Platform EigenLayer Launches On Ethereum Mainnet, Unveils Data Availability Service EigenDA
by Alisa Davidson
April 10, 2024
Umoja Leads the Charge in Financial Inclusion Through its Smart Money Protocol
Interview Technology
Umoja Leads the Charge in Financial Inclusion Through its Smart Money Protocol
by Viktoriia Palchik
April 10, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.