North Korean Hacker Group Konni Exploits WinRAR Vulnerability to Target Crypto Sector

Share this article







by Nik Asti by Victor Dey In Brief The North Korean APT group Konni exploited a WinRAR vulnerability to attack the cryptocurrency industry.

The North Korean APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) group known as “Konni”, has recently shifted its focus to the cryptocurrency industry. This move marks a departure from its traditional targets, which have mainly been in South Korea.

Konni exploited a WinRAR vulnerability labeled CVE-2023-38831 for the attack, initially discovered by cybersecurity firm Group-IB. Clicking the HTML file in the compromised zip folder triggers the execution of a malicious payload with the same name in the directory. This action compromises the system.

Other North Korean Players in the Game

The cryptocurrency industry has not been new to North Korean attention, but such activities have predominantly been the work of the Lazarus organization. Konni’s entry into this sphere suggests that North Korea is diversifying its cyber-attack strategies beyond just one group.

This title suggests the focus on the digital currency platform Qbao Network. The platform functions as an encrypted smart wallet. It offers a variety of features, such as cross-chain digital currency wallets, payment settlements, and token exchanges.

Russian and North Korean Hackers

In a startling revelation following a high-profile meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un, new data indicates that North Korean-affiliated hacking groups are increasingly using Russian-based cryptocurrency exchanges known for laundering illicit assets.

This finding is particularly concerning as experts and independent sanctions monitors are already alerting the international community to North Korea’s evolving tactics in cyber warfare. An upcoming United Nations report is expected to elaborate on how North Korea has been intensifying cyberattacks to financially support its nuclear programs.

Adding fuel to the fire, blockchain data analytics firm Chainalysis has discovered that approximately $21.9 million stolen from Harmony Protocol was recently transferred to a Russian exchange infamous for illegal transactions.

Chainalysis has been monitoring the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) use of Russian money-laundering services since 2021. This data signals a significant and worrisome escalation in the relationship between Russia’s and North Korea’s criminal cyber activities, raising red flags for global security.

Konni Analysis and Implications

The incident implies that Konni is possibly looking to carve a new direction in its operations. The group has significantly shifted its focus and strategies, as evident by its targeting of Qbao Network, a multifaceted platform for digital asset management.

It also opens up questions about the level of advancement and sophistication that North Korean cyber-attack groups are reaching.

Konni’s latest activities signal a potential threat escalation in the digital currency domain, a sector that has mostly been Lazarus’s playing field. The exploit of the WinRAR vulnerability raises concerns about how quickly such groups are adapting and targeting high-value digital assets.

Disclaimer Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.



The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies. More articles Nik Asti