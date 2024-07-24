Polygon Unveils Bridged USDC Standard Integration With Polygon CDK

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Polygon integrated Bridged USDC Standard with the Polygon CDK, making it the first blockchain development kit to incorporate this standard.

Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution Polygon unveiled the integration of the Bridged USDC Standard with the Polygon CDK, making Polygon CDK the first blockchain development kit to incorporate this standard.

The cross-chain USDC Standard, developed by Circle, the firm behind USDC stablecoin, is designed to enable future upgrades to native USDC on blockchains built with the CDK. This standard aims to enhance UX and unify liquidity through the AggLayer. The Bridged USDC Standard represents a specification and procedure for deploying an upgradeable version of bridged USDC on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchains.

This integration means that any blockchain developed using the Polygon CDK will have the capability to upgrade to native USDC. Furthermore, it offers a few essential benefits, including unified liquidity, which helps reduce fragmentation by allowing developers to work with a single version of bridged USDC when implemented on any given Polygon CDK-deployed blockchain. It also supports permissionless deployment, enabling any blockchain created with Polygon CDK to adopt the standard and deploy a bridged USDC or EURC token contract.

Another advantage is an improved user experience, as upgrades can be implemented without requiring code changes. Additionally, it is secure as the Bridged USDC Standard is being open-source and audited. It is based on the same audited ERC-20 contract code used for USDC, which has safeguarded billions of dollars in liquidity.

Bridged USDC Standard is now integrated with Polygon CDK, making it the first chain dev kit to integrate the standard



designed by @circle, this provides a path for future upgradability to native USDC on CDK-built chains, ensuring better UX & unified liquidity via the AggLayer 🧵 pic.twitter.com/rqJ1JkdK0E — Polygon | Aggregated (@0xPolygon) July 24, 2024

Polygon Launches Governance Hub For Its Community

Polygon represents a leading project in Ethereum scaling solutions aimed at improving blockchain scalability. Central to its approach is the Polygon SDK, a modular and flexible framework that supports the growth of Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. This includes a range of applications, such as rollup blockchains and customized standalone blockchains.

Recently, it launched the Governance Hub, created in partnership with the open-source software provider Aragon. This new hub is designed to provide a comprehensive governance solution and a unified interface for the community, enabling greater involvement in the development and direction of Polygon technology.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson