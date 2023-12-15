China Mobile Hong Kong Launches NFT Marketplace ‘LinkNFT’

Telecommunications company China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) launched the free Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace “LinkNFT”. The marketplace aims to provide enterprise-level NFT minting services for digital assets, facilitating the creation, transaction, and circulation of digital assets across various domains including SocialFi, DeFi, GameFi, and others.

Currently, LinkNFT is integrated with CMChain and is compatible with Web3, utilizing the three-in-one cross-chain standard primitive of CMChain Web3 Center cross-chain service protocol, cross-chain adapter, and cross-chain smart contract.

Hong Kong residents can access their on-chain digital assets, including Ethereum digital assets such as Opensea, through the MyLink exclusive digital wallet, “LinKey.”

China Mobile Hong Kong also announced over 30 NFT series on “LinkNFT,” featuring 20 commemorative edition NFTs of the MyLink ArLink series and 15 NFTs from United Publishing House and Migu Music. The total NFT circulation is anticipated to surpass 500,000.

NFT Sector Witnesses Surge in Activity

In recent times, the NFT sector has shown a shift in investor behavior, with increased activity in the buying and selling of NFTs, as reported by DappRadar. The average transaction value has surged by 114%, rising from $126 to $270 in the last month. This suggests that NFTs are moving in tandem with the broader crypto market, displaying similar patterns of investment and interest.

In a recent development, the South Korean communications corporation LINE raised $140 million in investment to expand its NFT arm, LINE NEXT Web3 ecosystem, and related offerings. The company intends to use the funds to launch its global NFT platform, DOSI, offered as a mobile app in January next year.

As the NFT sector gains momentum, more companies are showing a heightened interest in the NFT space. This trend signifies the increasing recognition of the potential and value within the NFT ecosystem, prompting a broader and more diverse range of businesses to explore opportunities and participate in this market.

