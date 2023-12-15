Hong Kong Expands Digital Green Bonds Initiative with New Bank Consortium

The Hong Kong government is advancing its digital green bond initiative by hiring five major banks to develop a series of new issuances. This follows the city’s successful debut digital green bond sale earlier in the year.

The city has enlisted HSBC Holdings Plc, Crédit Agricole, Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., and UBS Group AG. These institutions have formed a working group to explore the issuance of multiple series of fixed-rate, digitally native green bonds.

The proposed green bonds represent environmentally friendly investment opportunities and will be digitally native. They will be recorded on a distributed ledger technology platform. This integration signifies Hong Kong’s commitment to combining financial innovation with environmental responsibility.

The new green bond series may feature denominations in various currencies, including U.S. dollars, euros, offshore yuan, and Hong Kong dollars. This variety caters to a broad range of investors. These bonds will offer maturities of up to two years, providing flexibility in investment tenors.

Hong Kong’s Digital Asset Ambitions

This planned bond sale aligns with Hong Kong’s aspiration to establish itself as Asia’s digital-asset capital. It follows the city’s first digital green bond issuance in February, worth HK$800 million, which had a tenure of 365 days.

Adding to these initiatives, HKMA CEO Yu Weiman announced the organization of “Green Finance Week” scheduled for February next year. This event will include a global climate business forum, held in collaboration with the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation. The focus of this forum will be on the transformation of financial systems to support green initiatives.

This initiative highlights Hong Kong’s strategic efforts to become a leader in digital finance and green investment. It illustrates the city’s innovative approach to tackling environmental challenges through technological advancements in the financial sector.

