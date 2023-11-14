News Report Technology
November 14, 2023

Almirall and Absci Partner to Harness Generative AI for Drug Discovery

by
Published: November 14, 2023 at 6:50 am Updated: November 14, 2023 at 6:50 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 14, 2023 at 6:50 am

In Brief

Almirall and Absci Corporation have partnered to leverage AI for drug discovery, aiming to develop medicines for severe skin diseases.

Global pharmaceutical company Almirall and Absci Corporation – a generative AI drug creation firm, have announced a partnership to leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for the rapid creation of novel treatments. The partnership will merge Absci’s drug creation technology with Almirall’s skin expertise to deliver life-changing medicines to patients grappling with severe skin diseases.

The collaboration is Almirall’s initial venture into AI drug development, shortly after Absci’s announcement of its ability to create therapeutic antibodies using ‘zero-shot’ generative AI.

“Zero-shot generative AI” generally refers to the capability of a generative artificial intelligence system to perform a task without prior examples or training data. In a traditional machine learning setting, models are trained on large datasets to learn patterns and make predictions.

Simply put, zero-shot learning aims to enable models to perform tasks they haven’t seen before, using their understanding of related tasks or concepts.

Under the terms of this groundbreaking partnership, Absci stands to gain not only through product royalties but also through a potential windfall of up to approximately $650 million. This includes upfront fees, research and development (R&D) funding and post-approval milestone payments across the two programs — contingent upon the successful completion of predefined milestones.

Artificial intelligence in the drug discovery market is worth $4.9 billion, according to a recent report by Bloomberg.

Absci’s founder and CEO, Sean McClain, sees this partnership as a transformative step not only in dermatologic drug development but also as a catalyst for scientific and technical insights.

“The collaboration is anticipated to pave the way for utilizing AI drug creation to treat chronic inflammatory diseases on a broader scale. Working with Almirall, a leader in skin disease research, is poised to accelerate Absci’s journey in creating better biology for a broad spectrum of diseases affecting millions worldwide,” McClain added.

Generative AI for Drug Discovery is Gaining Traction

In the world of high-tech discoveries, a lot has been heard about “generative AI.” It has been bit of a buzzword lately.

Insilico Medicine, a company dedicated to finding new treatments for serious illnesses, has been using this technology for quite a while. Their early bet on deep learning is paying off big time.

The company’s drug discovered using AI, is moving into Phase 2 of clinical trials. The target? To counter a rare lung disease called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis that messes with how your lungs work.

Insilico strategically employed generative AI throughout its drug discovery process, rather than fortuitously discovering the drug.

Initially, the technology facilitated the identification of a target molecule for drug intervention. Subsequently, it played a pivotal role in generating novel drug alternatives.

The AI aided in assessing the binding efficacy of these drugs to the target. Notably, the predictive capabilities extended to anticipating outcomes in future clinical trials. Insilico’s approach showcased navigating the drug discovery journey with a highly intelligent assistant.

Generative AI accelerates the identification and optimization of novel treatments, breaking traditional barriers in pharmaceutical research. Illustrated by industry players, generative AI’s capacity to predict clinical outcomes and address diverse medical challenges marks a transformative leap forward.

Its role extends beyond specific diseases, promising a future where AI-driven drug discovery reshapes the landscape of global healthcare with unprecedented speed and precision.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

Nvidia Launches H200 GPU to Ease Generative AI Processing Workloads

by Anna Sharygina
November 14, 2023

VMware Announces Symantec SASE Integration Amidst Pending Broadcom Acquisition

by Nik Asti
November 14, 2023

Angel Investor Michelle Fradin Joins OpenAI After Sequoia Capital’s FTX Investment Setback

by Nik Asti
November 13, 2023

Dictador Announces Mika as World’s First ‘AI CEO’, Sparks Concerns on AI-led Corporate Leadership

by Kumar Gandharv
November 13, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Microsoft Adds Copilot AI to Edge Browser, Aims to Elevate Online Shopping Experiences

by Kumar Gandharv
November 14, 2023

Crypto.com Secures Dubai VASP License to Expand Virtual Assets Platform

by Alisa Davidson
November 14, 2023

70% of Tech Leaders Will Adopt Generative AI for Cyber Defense Systems: PwC Report

by Kumar Gandharv
November 14, 2023

Bitcoin Miners Gear Up for Profit Ahead of 2024 Halving

by Nik Asti
November 14, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Microsoft Adds Copilot AI to Edge Browser, Aims to Elevate Online Shopping Experiences
News Report Technology
Microsoft Adds Copilot AI to Edge Browser, Aims to Elevate Online Shopping Experiences
by Kumar Gandharv
November 14, 2023
Crypto.com Secures Dubai VASP License to Expand Virtual Assets Platform
News Report Technology
Crypto.com Secures Dubai VASP License to Expand Virtual Assets Platform
by Alisa Davidson
November 14, 2023
70% of Tech Leaders Will Adopt Generative AI for Cyber Defense Systems: PwC Report
News Report Technology
70% of Tech Leaders Will Adopt Generative AI for Cyber Defense Systems: PwC Report
by Kumar Gandharv
November 14, 2023
Bitcoin Miners Gear Up for Profit Ahead of 2024 Halving
Markets News Report
Bitcoin Miners Gear Up for Profit Ahead of 2024 Halving
by Nik Asti
November 14, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.