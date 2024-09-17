Chain Fusion Hub @ Token2049 By ICP Leads Discourse On AI, Web3, And Cross-Chain Technologies

In Brief Internet Computer Protocol will host the Chain Fusion Hub @ Token2049 series events, dedicated to advancing the interoperable Web3 ecosystem.

Decentralized blockchain network Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) announced plans to host the Chain Fusion Hub @ Token2049, a series of exclusive events, on September 19th and 20th. The event will be held from 10:00 to 19:00 at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, a renowned neo-classical landmark in the city-state.

“Chain Fusion Hub is a sounding board for important conversations in the cross-chain and interoperability space. The events serve as a catalyst for innovation, bringing together brilliant minds to foster dialogue and build solutions that definitively bridge gaps between blockchains. Join us as we continue to pioneer this transformative space,” said Internet Computer Protocol in a written statement.

Chain Fusion Hub is a global event series dedicated to advancing the interoperable Web3 ecosystem. The event is specifically designed to unite leading innovators and developers from various blockchain networks.

Over two days, ICP will host a series of events with notable partners, drawing key figures, institutions, and projects from the industry. Prominent participants include Dominic Williams from DFINITY, Michael Terpin from Transform Ventures, Sunny Aggarwal from Osmosis, Francesca Puricelli from UNDP, Dr. Marwan from Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dr. Seingheng Hul from the Ministry of Science and Technology, Cambodia, Dr. David Lee from Global Fintech Institute, Casey Rodarmor from Ordinals & Runes, NewTribe Capital, Cointelegraph, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation from MDEC, Omnity Network, and others. They will engage in discussions on the forefront of Web3 and AI technology.

The ICP enhances Web3 by addressing the limitations of traditional blockchains and providing a platform for scalable application development in a secure, transparent, and tamper-proof environment.

Chain Fusion is ICP’s initiative to “unify the Web3 experience” by enabling decentralized interoperability between ICP and multiple blockchains, eliminating the need for centralized intermediaries like bridges.

ICP’s innovative approach to decentralization plays a crucial role in integrating AI technologies. It allows AI applications to operate on a global scale without relying on conventional cloud service providers. This supports AI developers in leveraging the full potential of decentralized computing. By focusing on scalability, ICP ensures that AI applications can handle large data volumes and complex computations in real-time, positioning itself as a key player in the advancing AI landscape.

Chain Fusion Hub @ Token2049 To Offer Two Days Of Cutting Edge Web3&AI Conversations

Day One begins with the AI Web3 City Luncheon, which will examine how AI and Web3 technologies are transforming urban living and contributing to the development of smart, inclusive cities. This is followed by Chain Fusion Day, featuring presentations and panels on cross-chain solutions and collaborations, as well as the IOV2055 event showcasing major blockchain ecosystems from Malaysia. The day concludes with an exclusive Chain Fusion Night VIP party at a “Secret Mansion” venue.

Day Two features a series of concurrent events: AI 2049, which explores innovations in AI within Web3 and discussions on AI and blockchain governance, the Olympus Brunch | Bitcoin Edition, will spotlight leaders, builders, and investors in the Bitcoin ecosystem, as well as Killer Whales Live, a high-stakes Web3 entrepreneurship reality TV show.

Additionally, VC<>Startup Connect: Singapore Edition, organized by Cointelegraph Accelerator and NewTribe Capital, will facilitate networking between venture capitalists and startups. RUNES 2049, presented by Omnity Network and RunesCC, will focus on RUNES technology, while Bitcoin Hub Singapore will be the largest Bitcoin event during Token2049 week.

