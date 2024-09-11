en en
News Report Technology
September 11, 2024

Osmosis Launches Polaris Token Portal For Trading ‘All Tokens’ Across ‘All Chains’

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 11, 2024 at 10:40 am Updated: September 11, 2024 at 10:40 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: September 11, 2024 at 10:40 am

In Brief

Osmosis introduced the token portal Polaris to streamline interactions with DEXs, bridges, and wallets through a unified, chain-agnostic interface.

Osmosis Launches Polaris Token Portal For Trading ‘All Tokens’ Across ‘All Chains’

Decentralized exchange (DEX) Osmosis introduced its token portal Polaris, a new tool designed to streamline the interaction with existing DEXs, bridges, and wallets, offering a unified, chain-agnostic interface.

Polaris allows users to trade any token across multiple blockchains with a single click from their current wallet. Furthermore, it provides a streamlined interface that simplifies tracking and trading assets across various networks. By focusing on user experience, it aims to minimize friction and make acquiring assets easy, whether on Solana, Bitcoin, Cosmos, Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains, or other platforms.

It utilizes Multiparty Computation (MPC) technology and advanced chain abstraction methods, which facilitate faster and more efficient integration of diverse technology stacks. This approach allows Polaris to remain adaptable to various tech stacks and networks, enabling it to implement integrations more swiftly and effectively than other solutions in the market.

Polaris Unveils Key Features: One-Click Trade Across Networks, Multi-Chain Portfolio Tracking And More  

Polaris provides several key features, including the ability to manage assets across different ecosystems using a single existing wallet. Additionally, it supports one-click trading across networks, allowing users to exchange USDC on Ethereum for native BTC or other assets, while Polaris streamlines transactions by eliminating the need for manual approvals, multiple wallets, and lengthy wait times.

Additionally, it allows users to monitor their portfolios across multiple blockchains and wallets from a single interface, eliminating the need to switch between different platforms. It also simplifies the process of acquiring gas tokens for transactions on any blockchain directly from the user’s existing wallets.

Notably, Polaris is not restricted to particular liquidity venues or bridges, which enables it to scale seamlessly across various blockchains without the need for new liquidity or custom integrations. Instead, it leverages existing solutions to provide users with easy access to optimal liquidity across different networks.

Osmosis is a DEX that operates as an appchain within the Cosmos ecosystem. As an appchain, it serves both as a Layer 1 blockchain and as a dedicated application. It was developed by forking the Cosmos SDK and is secured by Tendermint, which employs a Byzantine Fault-Tolerant (BFT) Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The blockchain also utilizes Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) to facilitate cross-chain transactions with other blockchains in the Cosmos network.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.