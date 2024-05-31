zCloak Network’s Cloaking Layer Receives $100,000 Funding From DFINITY Foundation

In Brief zCloak Network received $100,000 grant from the DFINITY Foundation to launch Cloaking Layer, a full-chain ZKP verification layer product.

Decentralized identity protocol zCloak Network revealed that its Cloaking Layer, a full-chain zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) verification layer product, has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the DFINITY Foundation, a supporter of the Internet Computer (ICP) blockchain.

The fresh funding will enable zCloak Network to introduce Cloaking Layer, an efficient, cost-effective, and secure zero-knowledge (ZK) verification infrastructure. This infrastructure will substantially decrease the cost of ZK verification and offer developers full-chain coverage capabilities.

Cloaking Layer operates on the Internet Computer. It facilitates smooth interoperability and leverages native threshold ECDSA/EdDSA signatures to guarantee the precise and trustless delivery of ZK verification outcomes. This new infrastructure aims to expedite the implementation and scalability of Web3 projects by offering a “plug-and-play” solution that is compatible with various blockchains. This ensures that applications can verify ZKPs regardless of the underlying technology.

Furthermore, Cloaking Layer will offer ZK-as-a-Service to builders and projects seeking to integrate privacy protection functionalities and increase system trust and security. Cloaking Layer will democratize access to advanced cryptographic techniques, enabling developers without extensive cryptographic expertise to incorporate privacy and security functionalities. This accessibility will promote innovation and adoption in sectors that demand robust data protection measures, including finance, healthcare, and public services.

ZCloak Network And LongoAI Collaborate To Integrate ValidOne Protocol Into LingoPod AI Translation Device

zCloak Network represents a Web3 real-world identity (RWI) infrastructure crafted with a privacy-centric approach. Utilizing ZKPs, zCloak Network guarantees user data sovereignty. By transitioning data storage and computation from centralized servers to user devices, it is reshaping interactions within the digital realm. Presently, zCloak Network provides multiple solutions, including zkID Card Center, STARK-Based zkVM, and ValidID.

Recently, the project has established a strategic partnership with LongoAI. This partnership enables LongoAI to utilize zCloak Network’s ValidOne protocol in the pre-sale of its AI hardware product, LingoPod. LingoPod is an AI translation device that operates on DePIN technology, supporting Speak-to-Earn and Speak-to-Train functionalities.

