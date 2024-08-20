Cenit Finance Rebrands As ‘Space And Tokens’, Joining Space And Time Product Suite

Microsoft M12-backed company Space and Time (SxT) Labs, which is developing a verifiable compute layer for AI and blockchain, unveiled that Cenit Finance will join its product suite under a new name: “Space and Tokens.”

“Joining Space and Time is an exciting opportunity for both Cenit’s customers and our team,” said Carlos Bort, Co-Founder of Cenit Finance and Head of Web3 Data Solutions at SxT, in a written statement. “For our customers, this partnership enhances our tokenomics simulator by leveraging SxT’s decentralized database of high-quality on-chain interactions to create more accurate simulations. We envision a future where tokenomics can be continuously monitored, adjusted, and improved using real-time, verified on-chain data. For our team, as passionate data enthusiasts, we’re excited to join one of the leading players in the blockchain data space. We look forward to integrating our AI capabilities and data expertise with SxT’s technology,” he added.

Space and Tokens is an advanced tokenomics platform aimed at assisting protocols in refining their token utility and distribution strategies. This integration enables protocols to simulate their tokenomics, forecast token performance, and market risks more accurately, and develop detailed analytics and dashboards related to their token economy, all supported by SxT’s validated on-chain data.

SxT is a leading provider of on-chain analytics, offering a no-code AI Studio that enables individuals to create insights and dashboards related to on-chain activity. The integration of Space and Tokens enhances the SxT ecosystem by adding more accurate tools for managing as well as optimizing token economies.

SxT Integrates Space And Tokens, Enabling Developers To Build AI Apps

It is important to note that the project functions as a compute layer for AI and blockchain, integrating tamperproof on- and off-chain data to offer enterprise applications for smart contracts and large language models (LLMs). It has introduced a novel cryptographic method known as Proof of SQL, which allows builders to link analytics to smart contracts, thereby expanding the range of advanced use cases and business logic available on blockchain technology.

Furthermore, it enables builders to create data-driven smart contracts leveraging Proof of SQL, the initial sub-second zero-knowledge (ZK) coprocessor designed for scalable, trustless data processing. SxT‘s AI Studio further streamlines the development of on-chain applications.

With the integration of Space and Tokens, developers will be able to leverage SxT to build AI applications, data-driven smart contracts, and advanced token economies, all within a single, verified platform.

