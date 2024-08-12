Ex-Bitstamp Chief Legal Officer Rika Khurdayan Appointed To Space And Time Executive Team

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Space and Time announced the appointment of former Bitstamp employee, Rika Khurdayan as its Chief Legal Officer.

Company specializing in creating a verifiable compute layer for AI and blockchain, Space and Time Labs, has announced the appointment of Rika Khurdayan as its Chief Legal Officer.

“I am honored to join Space and Time Labs and their innovative team,” said Rika Khurdayan in a written statement. “The potential for transformative impact in blockchain and AI is immense, and I am excited to contribute my expertise to navigate the complex legal landscape and deliver groundbreaking solutions to our users,” she added.

Rika Khurdayan is an experienced legal professional with a strong background in cryptocurrency and blockchain. Most recently, she held the position of Chief Learning Officer at Bitstamp, a cryptocurrency exchange that agreed to be acquired by Robinhood Markets in June. Before her tenure at Bitstamp, she founded and led KSTechLaw, a law firm that focused on regulatory solutions for token issuers, trading platforms, and cryptocurrency investment funds.

New Appointment To Expand Space And Time’s Executive Team

Space and Time is designed for AI and blockchain, integrating tamperproof on-chain and off-chain data to support enterprise applications for smart contracts and large language models (LLMs). The company has introduced a new cryptographic method known as Proof-of-SQL, a type of zero-knowledge cryptography.

This method ensures that each query computation is accurately performed and that the query and underlying data are verifiably tamperproof. It allows developers to link analytics to smart contracts, thereby unlocking a variety of new and powerful use cases and business logic within blockchain technology.

Rika Khurdayan’s appointment emphasizes Space and Time’s dedication to establishing a strong and compliant framework for its technology, ecosystem, and community as the company progresses toward its mainnet launch and emphasizes decentralization.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rika Khurdayan to the Space and Time executive team,” said Nate Holiday, Co-Founder and CEO of Space and Time. “Her leadership, strategic vision, and proven track record navigating complex legal and regulatory environments will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings in the rapidly evolving blockchain and AI industries,” he added.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson