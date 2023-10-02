Space and Time Integrates Verifiable Compute Layer into Chainlink Functions

Space and Time, a data warehouse solution for the Chainlink ecosystem, is aiming to enhance data integrity and security. The company today announced the integration of Proof of SQL, its zk-proof for SQL queries, directly into Chainlink nodes. The strategic move aims for blockchain and AI convergence, reinforcing the importance of verifiable data and computation in today’s business landscape.

Proof of SQL, unveiled in August of this year, was initially designed for queries conducted within the Space and Time data warehouse. According to Space and Time, its capabilities now extend to both centralized and decentralized SQL databases, enabling verifiable, zk-proven query results for smart contracts, AI models, and enterprises alike.

“We are thrilled to make Proof of SQL available to all databases and to integrate Chainlink as the consensus layer,” said Nate Holiday, CEO and Co-Founder of Space and Time. “As the world’s business increasingly moves to operate at the intersection of blockchain and AI, verifiable data and compute will become more critical than ever. We see a future where every database needs to be verified by Space and Time’s zk-proof.”

Proof of SQL empowers databases to generate a cryptographic SNARK proof of SQL query execution, ensuring the accuracy of queries on untampered data. The zk-protocol comprises two essential parties: the Prover, responsible for generating a proof of query execution and the Verifier, which validates the proof against a cryptographic hash of the data.

With the latest integration, the Proof of SQL Verifier will run on Chainlink nodes. This integration brings a consensus mechanism that assures the untampered nature of the results generated by the Prover. Consequently, the protocol aims to become more trustless, transparent and decentralized.

Space and Time asserts that it has demonstrated its commitment to integration with Chainlink Functions, enabling users to directly transmit query results from Space and Time to the blockchain. By incorporating the Proof of SQL Verifier as a Chainlink Functions job, Space and Time believes to position as the official data warehouse solution within the Chainlink platform.

Web3 services platform Chainlink, facilitates the connection of smart contracts to real-world data, computation, and various public or private blockchains. Space and Time further builds upon this vision by offering zk-queries to smart contracts through the Chainlink Network.

“We’re excited that Space and Time is using Chainlink for secure decentralized computation in its novel Proof of SQL ZK protocol,” said Sergey Nazarov, Co-founder of Chainlink. “By enabling developers to underpin application databases with cryptographic proof, Chainlink and Space and Time are powering the creation of an end-to-end decentralized tech stack that helps scale Web3.”

Together, Space and Time and Chainlink believes that the integration represents a significant step forward in ensuring the security and reliability of data within the blockchain ecosystem.

Disclaimer Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.



Tech Editor at Metaverse Post | Data Scientist / Analyst | Speaker & Media Mentor More articles Victor Dey