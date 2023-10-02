  • Metaverse Post
  • Space and Time Integrates Verifiable Compute Layer into Chainlink Functions
News Report
October 02, 2023

Space and Time Integrates Verifiable Compute Layer into Chainlink Functions

by
Published: October 02, 2023 at 4:38 am Updated: October 02, 2023 at 4:39 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked:

Space and Time, a data warehouse solution for the Chainlink ecosystem, is aiming to enhance data integrity and security. The company today announced the integration of Proof of SQL, its zk-proof for SQL queries, directly into Chainlink nodes. The strategic move aims for blockchain and AI convergence, reinforcing the importance of verifiable data and computation in today’s business landscape.

Proof of SQL, unveiled in August of this year, was initially designed for queries conducted within the Space and Time data warehouse. According to Space and Time, its capabilities now extend to both centralized and decentralized SQL databases, enabling verifiable, zk-proven query results for smart contracts, AI models, and enterprises alike.

“We are thrilled to make Proof of SQL available to all databases and to integrate Chainlink as the consensus layer,” said Nate Holiday, CEO and Co-Founder of Space and Time. “As the world’s business increasingly moves to operate at the intersection of blockchain and AI, verifiable data and compute will become more critical than ever. We see a future where every database needs to be verified by Space and Time’s zk-proof.”

Proof of SQL empowers databases to generate a cryptographic SNARK proof of SQL query execution, ensuring the accuracy of queries on untampered data. The zk-protocol comprises two essential parties: the Prover, responsible for generating a proof of query execution and the Verifier, which validates the proof against a cryptographic hash of the data.

With the latest integration, the Proof of SQL Verifier will run on Chainlink nodes. This integration brings a consensus mechanism that assures the untampered nature of the results generated by the Prover. Consequently, the protocol aims to become more trustless, transparent and decentralized.

Space and Time asserts that it has demonstrated its commitment to integration with Chainlink Functions, enabling users to directly transmit query results from Space and Time to the blockchain. By incorporating the Proof of SQL Verifier as a Chainlink Functions job, Space and Time believes to position as the official data warehouse solution within the Chainlink platform.

Web3 services platform Chainlink, facilitates the connection of smart contracts to real-world data, computation, and various public or private blockchains. Space and Time further builds upon this vision by offering zk-queries to smart contracts through the Chainlink Network.

“We’re excited that Space and Time is using Chainlink for secure decentralized computation in its novel Proof of SQL ZK protocol,” said Sergey Nazarov, Co-founder of Chainlink. “By enabling developers to underpin application databases with cryptographic proof, Chainlink and Space and Time are powering the creation of an end-to-end decentralized tech stack that helps scale Web3.”

Together, Space and Time and Chainlink believes that the integration represents a significant step forward in ensuring the security and reliability of data within the blockchain ecosystem.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Tech Editor at Metaverse Post | Data Scientist / Analyst | Speaker & Media Mentor

More articles
Victor Dey
Victor Dey

Tech Editor at Metaverse Post | Data Scientist / Analyst | Speaker & Media Mentor

More articles
Hot Stories

Crypto Pump-and-Dump Sparks Sudden Surge in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Others

by Nik Asti
October 02, 2023

Hong Kong and Macau Authorities Arrest Four More JPEX Crypto Scandal Suspects

by Cindy Tan
September 29, 2023

Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Clarifies CommEx Partnership Post Russia Exit

by Nik Asti
September 28, 2023

Meta Unveils AI Integration Across Services, from Generative Emu Model to Smart Glasses

by Damir Yalalov
September 27, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Grayscale Seeks SEC Approval to Convert Ethereum Trust into Spot ETF

by Agne Cimermanaite
October 02, 2023

Base Network TVL Drops Amidst USDC Burn, zkSync Era Takes Over

by Nik Asti
October 02, 2023

ChatGPT’s Realistic Voice Features Outshine Siri and Google Assistant

by Damir Yalalov
October 02, 2023

OpenAI Model ChatGPT-4V Significantly Enhances Human Productivity, Twitter Users Discovered

by Damir Yalalov
October 02, 2023

CGV Research: Telegram Open Network’s (TON) Technological Advancements and Future Prospects

TL;DR TON’s Past In 2018, founders of Telegram — the Durov brothers, began exploring blockchain solutions suitable ...

Know More

20 Most Underrated AI Startups in 2023: Ranked by Funding

AI remains a constant focal point for investors and entrepreneurs alike. While the spotlight often falls on ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Grayscale Seeks SEC Approval to Convert Ethereum Trust into Spot ETF
Markets News Report
Grayscale Seeks SEC Approval to Convert Ethereum Trust into Spot ETF
by Agne Cimermanaite
October 2, 2023
Base Network TVL Drops Amidst USDC Burn, zkSync Era Takes Over
News Report
Base Network TVL Drops Amidst USDC Burn, zkSync Era Takes Over
by Nik Asti
October 2, 2023
ChatGPT’s Realistic Voice Features Outshine Siri and Google Assistant
News Report Technology
ChatGPT’s Realistic Voice Features Outshine Siri and Google Assistant
by Damir Yalalov
October 2, 2023
OpenAI Model ChatGPT-4V Significantly Enhances Human Productivity, Twitter Users Discovered
News Report Technology
OpenAI Model ChatGPT-4V Significantly Enhances Human Productivity, Twitter Users Discovered
by Damir Yalalov
October 2, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.