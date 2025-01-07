CARV Unveils CARV SVM Chain And Launches Testnet Aiming To Redefine Data Sovereignty

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief CARV announced the launch of the SVM Chain Testnet, powered by ZK technology and TEEs, to provide exceptional data privacy, scalability, and liquidity bridging between Ethereum and Solana.

Modular identity and data layer (IDL) platform CARV announced the launch of its CARV SVM Chain Testnet. The CARV SVM Chain is an advanced infrastructure designed to enable data sovereignty on a large scale. It serves as an AI-focused infrastructure that enhances SVM’s capabilities on the Ethereum network, creating a secure and seamless ecosystem where AI agents can operate efficiently. Utilizing zero-knowledge (ZK) technology and powered by Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), the CARV SVM Chain offers exceptional data privacy, scalability, and liquidity bridging between Ethereum and Solana.

“The launch of the CARV SVM Chain testnet represents a transformative leap forward, not just for CARV but for the entire decentralized technology landscape,” said Victor Yu, COO of CARV, in a written statement. “By providing a secure and scalable agentic infrastructure, we are enabling AI agents to operate with true data sovereignty — empowering users, developers, and industries alike. This is the foundation for a new era where data ownership, privacy, and intelligent applications redefine what’s possible in gaming, AI, and beyond,” he added.

After the success of its modular data solutions—CARV Protocol, CARV ID, and CARV Play, which have collectively garnered over 15 million registered users and 2.1 million daily unique active wallets across 40+ chains—CARV is now expanding its innovation to an agentic infrastructure designed for the next generation of AI-driven applications.

The CARV SVM Chain integrates advanced technologies to build an ecosystem where AI agents can independently retrieve, authenticate, store, and process data, ensuring privacy and security throughout the process. This chain is designed to meet the needs of developers, enterprises, and users who require a scalable, privacy-focused infrastructure for AI and other applications.

CARV SVM Chain: What It Is And How It Will Benefit Developers and Users

The CARV SVM Chain is an AI agentic infrastructure that expands SVM’s capabilities onto Ethereum. By utilizing ZK-technology and TEE, it ensures exceptional data privacy and security. Built to support native AI agents, it allows them to function autonomously while interacting smoothly with users and other agents, opening up new possibilities in decentralized applications.

Its key technological differentiators include scalability, achieved through Solana’s fast transaction speeds and low costs, while benefiting from Ethereum’s secure architecture and ZK-technology. The seamless integration with both the Solana and Ethereum ecosystems provides unmatched liquidity access. Data interactions are protected through TEE and ZK-proofs, guaranteeing the confidentiality of both user and agent data. The CARV SVM Chain is designed to promote intelligent interactions between autonomous agents, users, and applications.

The chain encourages developers to create and sustain a dynamic ecosystem of AI agents and decentralized applications (dApps). Its scalability, security, and interoperability help eliminate barriers to innovation. Additionally, the CARV SVM Chain empowers individuals with full ownership and control of their data, allowing them to monetize it while preserving privacy. This could mean owning your digital identity and receiving fair compensation for its use in AI-driven services. Meanwhile, native AI agents thrive in an ecosystem tailored to their needs, enabling them to make informed decisions, collaborate independently, and address complex problems in real-time.

With 15M+ registered users, 900 integrated gaming projects, and a massive presence across 40+ chains, CARV is now taking the next leap to unlock the future of AI-driven ecosystems:



To build an AI chain ecosystem to enable data sovereignty at scale.



Introducing CARV SVM Chain,… pic.twitter.com/ziQZHdqkZW — CARV (@carv_official) January 7, 2025

CARV is developing the largest modular IDL platform for gaming, AI, and other industries, encompassing more than 900 games and AI companies. Throughout 2024, the platform has achieved milestones, including securing $10 million in Series A funding, progressing protocol decentralization through a $35 million sale of verifier nodes, and launching a $50 million accelerator program. Recently, CARV partnered with Mind Network, a Web3 infrastructure provider, to integrate Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) for secure, unbiased, and verifiable random number generation (RNG).

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson