en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
January 06, 2025

DIN Unveils First AI Agent Blockchain, Prepares For Upcoming Testnet Launch

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 06, 2025 at 5:27 am Updated: January 06, 2025 at 5:27 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 06, 2025 at 5:27 am

In Brief

DIN announced the upcoming launch of its blockchain, powered by BNB Chain and NodeReal, designed to address key gaps in decentralized AI and promote the adoption of AI agents and apps.

DIN Unveils First AI Agent Blockchain, Prepares For Upcoming Testnet Launch

AI Agent blockchain DIN announced the upcoming launch of the DIN Blockchain, powered by BNB Chain and NodeReal, aimed at addressing key gaps in decentralized AI and promoting the adoption of AI agents and applications.

The DIN Blockchain is designed to offer comprehensive solutions and infrastructure for AI agents and decentralized AI applications (dAI-Apps), including features for AI data availability, scalability, and tools for integrating knowledge bases and enabling search through Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). It also supports operations for Large Language Models (LLMOps), monetization of AI-generated content (AIGC), and provides a complete platform for developing AI agents and dAI-Apps, streamlining their creation and deployment.

As AI agents evolve within the blockchain space, existing frameworks like ELIZA, ARC, and Swarms focus on optimizing individual AI agent performance or fostering collaboration among multiple agents. However, these frameworks face challenges, such as off-chain data storage, hard-to-verify reasoning processes, and lack of execution transparency. Consequently, there is a need for a blockchain specifically tailored for AI agents, offering reliable data support, a trusted execution environment, and transparent operational processes.

Thus, the blockchain required for AI agents must go beyond a simple “ledger” and include key features such as strong data support and management, a trusted execution environment, efficient computational capabilities, and support for multi-agent collaboration.

How DIN Blockchain Architecture Will Benefit AI Agents

The DIN blockchain architecture is composed of four layers: the consensus layer, data layer, service layer, and application layer.

Its consensus layer, built on the OP stack and enhanced by BNB Chain’s security, ensures decentralized security, offering a transparent and immutable environment for operations and decisions. 

Meanwhile, DIN’s data layer provides efficient on-chain and off-chain data processing, which is essential for the development of dAI-Apps and agents. DIN has gained traction, attracting over 30 million registered users, processing and storing more than 100 million encrypted tweets on-chain, thus becoming a pivotal infrastructure for AI data. All this data is stored on BNB Greenfield, and users are rewarded for their contributions. Additionally, DIN serves as the platform’s official storage service provider.

The service layer of the DIN blockchain offers critical tools for the creation and deployment of AI agents. It includes LLMOps, a comprehensive framework for deploying, monitoring, and optimizing large language models, enabling AI agents to efficiently perform complex tasks. Through “Prompt as a Service” and “Agentic Workflow,” the service layer streamlines the process of creating and deploying AI agents, ensuring they can execute complex tasks efficiently. Furthermore, the service layer supports multi-agent collaboration via RAG and Agentic Workflow. RAG facilitates knowledge search, indexing, and retrieval, promoting data sharing and collaboration among AI agents. Agentic Workflow provides a visual interface for managing complex tasks and ensuring seamless cooperation between agents.

The application layer of the DIN blockchain has already shown considerable potential with several self-developed decentralized applications (dApps), such as Analytix, Reiki, and xData, which provide valuable business solutions on the BNB Chain.

With the forthcoming launch of both the testnet and mainnet, the DIN blockchain aims to accelerate the integration of AI technology with blockchain, marking a step forward in the on-chain development of AI agents.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Top DeFi Protocols Shaping the Future of Finance in 2025

by Victoria d'Este
January 06, 2025

Crypto 2025 Kicks Off: Bitcoin Tests Six Figures, Ethereum Eyes New Highs, Altcoin Season Ahead

by Alisa Davidson
January 06, 2025

Pixelport Launches Testnet For Cross-Chain NFT Trading And Fractionalization Powered By Analog

by Alisa Davidson
January 06, 2025

Binance Announces Third Megadrop, Offering SOLV Rewards For Subscribing To BNB Locked Products Or Completing Web3 Quests

by Alisa Davidson
January 06, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Crypto 2025 Kicks Off: Bitcoin Tests Six Figures, Ethereum Eyes New Highs, Altcoin Season Ahead

by Alisa Davidson
January 06, 2025

Pixelport Launches Testnet For Cross-Chain NFT Trading And Fractionalization Powered By Analog

by Alisa Davidson
January 06, 2025

Binance Announces Third Megadrop, Offering SOLV Rewards For Subscribing To BNB Locked Products Or Completing Web3 Quests

by Alisa Davidson
January 06, 2025

Swarms To Introduce Auto-Generation, Paywall, And Token Integration Among New Features For Its AI Agent Marketplace

by Alisa Davidson
January 06, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Top DeFi Protocols Shaping the Future of Finance in 2025
Opinion Top Lists Business Markets
Top DeFi Protocols Shaping the Future of Finance in 2025
by Victoria d'Este
January 6, 2025
Crypto 2025 Kicks Off: Bitcoin Tests Six Figures, Ethereum Eyes New Highs, Altcoin Season Ahead
Digest Markets Technology
Crypto 2025 Kicks Off: Bitcoin Tests Six Figures, Ethereum Eyes New Highs, Altcoin Season Ahead
by Alisa Davidson
January 6, 2025
Pixelport Launches Testnet For Cross-Chain NFT Trading And Fractionalization Powered By Analog
News Report Technology
Pixelport Launches Testnet For Cross-Chain NFT Trading And Fractionalization Powered By Analog
by Alisa Davidson
January 6, 2025
Binance Announces Third Megadrop, Offering SOLV Rewards For Subscribing To BNB Locked Products Or Completing Web3 Quests
News Report Technology
Binance Announces Third Megadrop, Offering SOLV Rewards For Subscribing To BNB Locked Products Or Completing Web3 Quests
by Alisa Davidson
January 6, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.