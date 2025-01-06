DIN Unveils First AI Agent Blockchain, Prepares For Upcoming Testnet Launch

In Brief DIN announced the upcoming launch of its blockchain, powered by BNB Chain and NodeReal, designed to address key gaps in decentralized AI and promote the adoption of AI agents and apps.

AI Agent blockchain DIN announced the upcoming launch of the DIN Blockchain, powered by BNB Chain and NodeReal, aimed at addressing key gaps in decentralized AI and promoting the adoption of AI agents and applications.

The DIN Blockchain is designed to offer comprehensive solutions and infrastructure for AI agents and decentralized AI applications (dAI-Apps), including features for AI data availability, scalability, and tools for integrating knowledge bases and enabling search through Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). It also supports operations for Large Language Models (LLMOps), monetization of AI-generated content (AIGC), and provides a complete platform for developing AI agents and dAI-Apps, streamlining their creation and deployment.

As AI agents evolve within the blockchain space, existing frameworks like ELIZA, ARC, and Swarms focus on optimizing individual AI agent performance or fostering collaboration among multiple agents. However, these frameworks face challenges, such as off-chain data storage, hard-to-verify reasoning processes, and lack of execution transparency. Consequently, there is a need for a blockchain specifically tailored for AI agents, offering reliable data support, a trusted execution environment, and transparent operational processes.

Thus, the blockchain required for AI agents must go beyond a simple “ledger” and include key features such as strong data support and management, a trusted execution environment, efficient computational capabilities, and support for multi-agent collaboration.

How DIN Blockchain Architecture Will Benefit AI Agents

The DIN blockchain architecture is composed of four layers: the consensus layer, data layer, service layer, and application layer.

Its consensus layer, built on the OP stack and enhanced by BNB Chain’s security, ensures decentralized security, offering a transparent and immutable environment for operations and decisions.

Meanwhile, DIN’s data layer provides efficient on-chain and off-chain data processing, which is essential for the development of dAI-Apps and agents. DIN has gained traction, attracting over 30 million registered users, processing and storing more than 100 million encrypted tweets on-chain, thus becoming a pivotal infrastructure for AI data. All this data is stored on BNB Greenfield, and users are rewarded for their contributions. Additionally, DIN serves as the platform’s official storage service provider.

The service layer of the DIN blockchain offers critical tools for the creation and deployment of AI agents. It includes LLMOps, a comprehensive framework for deploying, monitoring, and optimizing large language models, enabling AI agents to efficiently perform complex tasks. Through “Prompt as a Service” and “Agentic Workflow,” the service layer streamlines the process of creating and deploying AI agents, ensuring they can execute complex tasks efficiently. Furthermore, the service layer supports multi-agent collaboration via RAG and Agentic Workflow. RAG facilitates knowledge search, indexing, and retrieval, promoting data sharing and collaboration among AI agents. Agentic Workflow provides a visual interface for managing complex tasks and ensuring seamless cooperation between agents.

The application layer of the DIN blockchain has already shown considerable potential with several self-developed decentralized applications (dApps), such as Analytix, Reiki, and xData, which provide valuable business solutions on the BNB Chain.

With the forthcoming launch of both the testnet and mainnet, the DIN blockchain aims to accelerate the integration of AI technology with blockchain, marking a step forward in the on-chain development of AI agents.

