News Report Technology
November 11, 2024

CARV Updates Node Sale Mechanism, Expanding Payment Options, Enhancing Pricing Model, And Introducing Bridge

Published: November 11, 2024
In Brief

CARV updates its Node Sale mechanism, introducing expanded payment options, dynamic pricing, and launching the Token Bridge Tool.

CARV Updates Node Sale Mechanism, Expanding Payment Options, Enhancing Pricing Model, And Introducing Bridge

Modular identity and data layer (IDL) platform CARV announced an update to its Node Sale mechanism.

The new version introduces expanded payment options, allowing CARV Nodes to be purchased using Arbitrum ETH and CARV tokens, eliminating the need for ETH wrapping. The node pricing remains stable, pegged to USDT, with ETH and CARV equivalents determined at the time of purchase.

Additionally, the update introduces dynamic pricing options. It incentivizes early purchasers with incremental adjustments based on sales volume. For every 1,000 nodes sold, the price increases by 100 USDT, rewarding early supporters.

To further simplify the purchase process, CARV has launched the Token Bridge Tool, which allows easy transfers of CARV tokens between the Base and Arbitrum blockchains. This enables users to complete their purchases even if they only hold CARV on the Base blockchain.

The launch of CARV Nodes marks a key step in creating a decentralized, community-driven internet that challenges the concentration of power among large stakeholders. By encouraging broader participation from node operators, CARV aims to build a more distributed network that is critical for achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization.

CARV Secures $10M In Funding, Conducts Node Sale And Launches Native Token 

CARV is building the largest modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL) platform for gaming, AI, and other industries, incorporating over 900 games and AI companies. Over the course of the year, it has reached notable milestones, such as securing $10 million in Series A funding, advancing protocol decentralization with a $35 million verifier node sale, as well as launching a $50 million accelerator program.

Recently, CARV introduced its native utility token, CARV, which is built on the Ethereum Layer 2 network Base. This launch represents a major achievement in CARV’s ongoing efforts to redefine data ownership and management.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

