November 15, 2023

ByteDance Plans to Sell Gaming Unit Moonton Amidst Uncertain Gaming Market Dynamics

Published: November 15, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 15, 2023

In Brief

ByteDance is in talks with buyers to sell its gaming unit Moonton Technology, two years after purchasing it for $4 billion.

ByteDance Considers Selling Gaming Unit Moonton Amid Market Shifts

Internet giant and owner of social platform TikTok — ByteDance is reportedly in discussions with potential buyers for the sale of its gaming unit Moonton Technology, according to Reuters. The move comes two years after ByteDance’s acquisition of the Shanghai-based studio, which was valued at $4 billion at the time.

This potential sale reflects a strategic shift for ByteDance as it had originally acquired Moonton as part of its broader foray into the lucrative $187 billion global video games market.

Moonton’s Role in ByteDance’s Gaming Ambitions

Moonton is known for developing the popular mobile game “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang”, and was a significant acquisition for ByteDance in 2021. The acquisition showcased ByteDance’s commitment to becoming a major player in the video game industry.

The potential divestiture of Moonton could signal a reevaluation of ByteDance’s strategy in the gaming sector. The company recently saw a surge in revenue, reaching $29 billion in the second quarter, a 40% increase from the previous year.

This growth, largely driven by advertising and e-commerce, positions ByteDance closer to rival Meta Platforms in terms of revenue. The contrast is stark when compared to Meta’s revenue growth of 11% to $32 billion in the same period.

This highlights ByteDance‘s rapid rise in the competitive landscape of advertising-powered internet companies.

The tech conglomerate’s deliberation on selling Moonton indicates a strategic pivot in its gaming business approach. This also comes against the backdrop of the company’s growing prominence in the digital advertising space.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

