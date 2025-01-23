Bybit Unveils 2025 Vision: A User-Centric Approach to Crypto Innovation

In Brief Bybit CEO Ben Zhou reflected on the company’s journey throughout 2024, emphasizing its focus on growth and innovation during the livestream event, while also unveiling its vision for 2025.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit unveiled its vision for 2025 during the livestream event “Keynote with Ben: In the Driving Seat to the Moon — Beat the Unknown.” Co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou reflected on Bybit’s eventful journey throughout 2024, emphasizing the company’s unwavering focus on growth, innovation, and its core philosophy: “Listen, Care, Improve.”

The event featured insights from Bybit’s leadership team, highlighting milestones, solutions to key challenges, and strategic plans aimed at empowering users and driving progress within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Bybit’s vision for 2025 reinforces its commitment to user-centric development, ensuring that every initiative is designed with the community’s needs in mind. During his keynote, Ben Zhou candidly addressed both the company’s successes and areas for improvement, stressing the importance of continuous adaptation. “To build a better Bybit for all, we must listen to our users, care deeply about their needs, and constantly improve. Our vision for 2025 reflects these values,” Ben Zhou stated.

The presentation not only showcased Bybit’s achievements in 2024 but also acknowledged areas requiring enhancement, underscoring the company’s dedication to transparency and fostering trust within its growing community.

Bybit places a strong emphasis on actively listening to its users, making it a cornerstone of the company’s philosophy. “Our goal is to be the exchange that truly understands its users and acts on their feedback,” Ben Zhou stated during the keynote. This user-focused strategy has driven Bybit to engage directly with its community, continuously identifying and addressing areas for improvement.

In 2024, Bybit enhanced its Bybit Card program based on user feedback, expanding its reach to six regions and introducing key upgrades. These improvements included faster customer support response times, reduced from 32 to 12 hours, better exchange rates, and seamless integration with digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, ensuring a more efficient and user-friendly experience.

Bybit’s commitment to its users is also reflected in its ability to transform challenges into opportunities for growth. A notable example was the NOT coin incident, which affected over 310,000 users and exposed inefficiencies in handling high trading volumes. Ben Zhou acknowledged this openly, stating, “We listened, owned our mistakes, and used these experiences to build better systems.” Learning from this event, Bybit successfully managed the HMSTR token airdrop later in the year, distributing tokens to 4.3 million participants without delays. To further enhance its operations, Bybit developed an advanced traffic prediction model and upgraded its standard operating procedures (SOPs) to better handle sudden surges in trading activity.

Bybit’s user-first approach was further demonstrated through strategic stablecoin partnerships with Circle, Ethena, and Tether, reinforcing its commitment to meeting market demands. These collaborations positioned Bybit as a leader in USDC trading, securing a 36% market share, while USDe dominated with a 99% market share in the second half of 2024.

Bybit’s commitment to continuous improvement led to several groundbreaking innovations in 2024, shaping the future of trading and blockchain engagement. One of the most notable advancements was TradeGPT, the industry’s first AI-powered trading assistant, which attracted over 5 million users. This tool redefined how traders access market insights and analysis, enhancing decision-making with AI-driven intelligence.

Another major innovation was Pre-Market Perpetuals, a feature that allows traders to hedge and speculate before token launches. This offering saw exceptional engagement, particularly with tokens like HYPE and TRUMP, as traders leveraged early access to market movements.

Bybit also enhanced its Puzzle Hunt program, which combines gamified learning with rewards, reinforcing its commitment to making education engaging and accessible. Meanwhile, the Launchpool continued expanding, providing users with an easy way to earn rewards from promising blockchain projects. Additionally, the introduction of ByVotes 2.0 empowered users with greater influence over project listings, further strengthening Bybit’s community-driven approach.

An important milestone for Bybit in 2024 was the launch of bbSOL, the world’s first exchange-backed liquidity staking token on Solana. Within just five months, bbSOL reached an impressive Total Value Locked (TVL) of $240 million, highlighting the strong demand for secure and efficient staking solutions.

Bybit’s role as an ecosystem innovator was further demonstrated through strategic partnerships with Solana, TON, and Sui, expanding opportunities for users while reinforcing the exchange’s commitment to blockchain innovation.

The exchange also experienced record-breaking growth, tripling its user base to over 60 million and exceeding an average daily trading volume of $36 billion. Reflecting on this success, Ben Zhou remarked, “Our progress is a reflection of the trust our users place in us and our determination to set new standards in the industry.”

Bybit’s Ambitious Roadmap For 2025

Bybit’s 2025 roadmap is a direct reflection of its guiding philosophy: Listen, Care, Improve. The company remains focused on enhancing liquidity, developing user-centric tools, and expanding strategic initiatives that drive the evolution of the crypto industry.

A key aspect of Bybit’s strategy involves strategic partnerships to diversify its offerings. Collaborations with Ethena have already introduced innovative products like USDe, and upcoming releases—such as real-world asset (RWA)-backed instruments, including Treasury bills (T-bills)—will further enrich Bybit Earn’s portfolio. These initiatives highlight Bybit’s commitment to integrating traditional financial assets into crypto portfolios, creating a more flexible and reliable investment landscape.

Looking ahead, Bybit envisions a seamless integration with Web3, encapsulated in its initiative: “The Future of Onchain Bybit: Your Gateway to Web3.” This vision includes the incorporation of on-chain asset management, advanced trading tools, and decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions into an all-in-one Web3 platform. Bybit also plans major on-chain asset expansions, wallet and infrastructure upgrades, and stronger integration with emerging blockchain ecosystems such as Atom, Ada, Babylon, Athena, Sei, Monad, Bera, and others.

Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit reaffirmed this commitment, stating, “Our roadmap for 2025 reflects our commitment to empowering users and advancing the crypto ecosystem.” He further emphasized, “We will continue to innovate, improve, and make crypto accessible for everyone.”

