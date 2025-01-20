Bybit Introduces Copy Trading For Gold & FX Markets, Expanding Opportunities For Crypto Communities

In Brief Bybit has launched Copy Trading Gold & FX, a new feature that allows users to replicate the trading strategies of experienced investors in the gold and forex markets.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit introduced Copy Trading Gold & FX, a new feature that enables users to replicate the trading strategies of experienced investors in the gold and forex markets.

“The Copy Trading feature allows users to mirror the trades of professional traders automatically, providing a structured approach to navigating the complexities of Gold and Forex markets,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit, in a written statement. “This integration aims to enhance portfolio diversification, improve risk management, and create opportunities for optimized trading outcomes within the MT5 platform. Copy Trading Gold & FX is more than just a feature—it’s a gateway to smarter, more efficient trading in traditional asset markets. It represents a bold step forward in Bybit’s mission to empower every trader with the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to succeed,” he added.

This new feature allows users to automatically copy professional Gold and Forex trading strategies directly within their MT5 accounts, using USDT as collateral. It provides easier access to these traditional asset markets, even for those without advanced trading knowledge or experience. Bybit remains at the forefront of innovation, connecting traditional and digital finance. With the launch of Copy Trading Gold & FX, Bybit solidifies its role as an industry leader, reshaping the trading experience for its users.

Key Features Of Copy Trading Gold & FX

The feature includes a range of tools designed to enhance trading efficiency and accessibility, such as access to experienced traders who specialize in Gold and Forex strategies, tools for managing and balancing risk across portfolios, and seamless integration with MT5 for efficient trade execution and multi-asset support. It also offers additional options for advanced users and professional trading setups.

Bybit ensures a secure and transparent experience for Copy Trading Gold&FX users by implementing stringent oversight and clear accountability. Master Traders are rigorously vetted to confirm their expertise and reliability, with all trading activities monitored to prevent manipulation, order-padding, or misleading performance claims.

Risk management protocols are in place, including automatic closure of follower positions if a Master Trader’s position is liquidated, ensuring fairness. Followers also have complete transparency into performance metrics and trading histories, which supports informed decision-making.

These measures create a trustworthy environment where traders can confidently replicate professional strategies. The Copy Trading Gold&FX program operates with a clear profit distribution system, offering two plans: the Classic Plan, which focuses on Futures trading and includes automatic deductions from daily earnings, with any excess refunded to followers and profit shares allocated to Master Traders, and the Gold&FX Plan, which uses a High-Water Mark Mechanism, applying profit-sharing only when an account’s net value exceeds its previous high.

Bybit’s Copy Trading Gold&FX provides a structured pathway for traders to access professional strategies in traditional asset markets, ensuring a balanced and transparent trading experience.

