Bybit Adds SoSoValue To Launchpool, Offering Users To Earn From 4M SOSO Prize Pool By Staking

In Brief Bybit has added SoSoValue as the latest project to its Launchpool, enabling users to stake SOSO, BBSOL, or USDT to earn a portion of a 4 million SOSO token prize pool.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit introduced the AI-powered investment and research platform, SoSoValue, as the next project on its Launchpool. This initiative allows users to stake SOSO, BBSOL, or USDT to earn a share of 4 million SOSO tokens. The activity is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM UTC on January 20th and will run until 10:00 AM UTC on January 31st.

The Launchpool offers multiple pools for participants. In the SOSO Pool, 800,000 SOSO tokens are allocated as rewards, with a minimum staking amount of 100 SOSO and a maximum staking amount of 20,000 SOSO. For the BBSOL Pool, 1.2 million SOSO tokens are allocated as rewards. The minimum staking amount is set at 0.5 BBSOL, with a maximum staking amount of 50 BBSOL. The USDT Pool holds 2 million SOSO tokens in rewards. The minimum staking amount is 100 USDT, and the maximum staking amount is 2,000 USDT. Additionally, VIP users participating in the Launchpool can enjoy extra APR rewards.

Cash rewards, if any, will be automatically credited to eligible reward recipients’ Spot Accounts one month after the end of the Launchpool event. Staked tokens can be unstaked at any time.

SOSO deposits will open at 10:00 AM UTC on January 23rd, with the token being listed at 10:00 AM UTC on January 24th. Withdrawals for SOSO will open at 10:00 AM UTC on January 25th. Deposits and withdrawals will be available via the ETH network. Once listed, SOSO will also be available for trading via Spot Grid Bots.

In addition to the Launchpool, Bybit has announced the Token Splash campaign, offering a 300,000 SOSO prize pool. The event will begin at 10:00 AM UTC on January 23rd and end at 9:00 AM UTC on February 6th. Users are encouraged to complete deposit and trading tasks listed on the Token Splash page to earn rewards. To get started, users should register for the event.

What Is SoSoValue?

SoSoValue is an AI-powered platform designed to enhance cryptocurrency investment and research by combining the efficiency of centralized finance (CeFi) with the transparency of decentralized finance (DeFi).

The platform aims to tackle common challenges faced by cryptocurrency investors, such as information overload, fragmented tools, and complex asset management, by utilizing advanced AI technology and its unique Spot Index Investing (SSI) Protocol. This CeDeFi solution provides investors with actionable insights and passive investment strategies, simplifying portfolio management and supporting long-term growth.

