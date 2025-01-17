Bybit Rolls Out Bybit Card QR Pay For Fast, Secure, And Seamless Payments In Brazil

In Brief Bybit has introduced the Bybit Card QR Pay feature for Bybit Card users in Brazil, allowing them to make transactions by leveraging QR code and streamlining the payment process for everyday purchases.

Cryptocurrency exchange, Bybit has introduced Bybit Card QR Pay, a new payment feature designed for Bybit Card users in Brazil. This feature enables users to make transactions more efficiently by leveraging QR code technology, streamlining the payment process for everyday purchases.

“Bybit Card QR Pay is a game-changer for our users in Brazil,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit, in a written statement. “With its seamless integration and lightning-fast transactions, this feature is set to redefine how people experience everyday payments. We are proud to bring this innovative solution to a market where speed and convenience are essential,” she added.

The launch of Bybit Card QR Pay reflects Bybit’s dedication to offering user-focused financial solutions. By integrating with Brazil’s widely used Pix payment system, this feature enhances transaction speed and convenience while ensuring users continue to benefit from competitive advantages.

Bybit Card QR Pay introduces several key benefits, including lower transaction fees, allowing users to reduce costs and maximize savings. It also expands payment accessibility by supporting a wide range of Pix-enabled merchants, offering more shopping opportunities.

Additionally, the service enables real-time transfers, ensuring transactions are processed instantly without delays. With lightning-fast payment speeds, purchases are completed within seconds, positioning Bybit Card QR Pay as one of the most efficient digital payment options available in Brazil.

How To Access Bybit Card QR Pay?

Bybit Card users in Brazil can conveniently access the QR payment feature through the QR scanner available on the Bybit App’s main page or card dashboard. Bybit Card QR Pay integrates smoothly with existing payment functions while adhering to the spending limits set for the Bybit Card.

This feature is exclusively available to Bybit Cardholders who transact in Brazilian Real (BRL), maintaining a user-friendly and localized approach. To apply for the Bybit Card, users must complete Identity Verification Level 1, a process that reinforces Bybit’s commitment to security and compliance with regulatory standards.

Additionally, Bybit is offering a welcome promotion for new Bybit Card users in Brazil. Those who deposit 100 USDT can receive a reward of 150 BRL, providing an appealing incentive for users looking to explore the platform’s financial solutions.

Bybit is an internationally recognized cryptocurrency platform, distinguished by its substantial trading volume and a global user base surpassing 50 million. Serving both investors and active traders, the platform provides a range of advanced features, including a high-speed trade matching engine, 24/7 customer support, and multilingual accessibility.

Recently, Bybit has introduced the Bybit Physical Card as an exclusive offering for users in Brazil. This card enhances the functionality of the existing Bybit Card by enabling both virtual and in-person transactions.

