Bybit Introduces Physical Card For Brazilian Users, Offering 2% Cashback And Exclusive Benefits

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bybit has launched its Bybit Physical Card, now exclusively available to users in Brazil, expanding the functionality of the Bybit Card to support both virtual and physical payments.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced the official launch of its Bybit Physical Card, which is exclusively available to users in Brazil. This card expands the functionality of the Bybit Card, allowing both virtual and physical payments, with the aim of better serving Brazilian users and reinforcing Bybit’s commitment to the Brazilian market.

“The Bybit Card saw 3x growth in the number of users since our virtual card rollout in September. We are proud to bring our Physical Card to this dynamic community,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit, in a written statement. “By offering innovative solutions like the Bybit Card, we aim to empower our users to unlock the full potential of their digital assets,” he added.

The Bybit Physical Card offers Brazilian users a seamless way to integrate cryptocurrency into their everyday purchases, providing significant convenience for international spending. The card is designed to help users maximize their digital assets by offering a 2% cashback reward and supporting popular cryptocurrencies like USDT, BTC, and ETH. Additional benefits include free issuance and delivery, no annual or monthly fees, and compatibility with Apple Pay and Google Pay. Cardholders can also earn up to 8% APR on eligible balances.

In order to obtain the Bybit Physical Card, users must first apply for the Bybit Virtual Card, which is required to access the Physical Card application process. This initiative showcases Bybit’s dedication to offering accessible, user-friendly financial solutions to its expanding Brazilian user base.

Bybit Enhances User Experience With Crypto Asset Management

Bybit is a globally recognized platform known for its trading volume and a user base exceeding 50 million. It serves both cryptocurrency investors and traders, offering a variety of features like a high-speed matching engine, round-the-clock customer support, and multilingual services to deliver a seamless experience for users worldwide.

Recently, Bybit launched its Fixed Rate Loan service, which aims to provide users with greater control and predictability when managing their cryptocurrency assets. For the first time at Bybit, users can now access a peer-to-peer (P2P) loan service that offers fixed interest rates and terms. This new feature highlights Bybit’s continued focus on providing considerable value to its worldwide user base.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson