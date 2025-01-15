Bybit Web3 Rolls Out FarmX, Transforming Telegram Gaming With Decentralized Farming In SpaceS

In Brief Bybit has launched the FarmX farming platform in SpaceS, enabling users to earn rewards by completing farming tasks and participating in campaigns.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced that it has introduced FarmX, a decentralized farming platform integrated with its widely-used Telegram game bot, SpaceS. FarmX allows both novice and seasoned cryptocurrency users to earn rewards by completing straightforward farming tasks and engaging in various campaigns, adding a fresh layer of play-to-earn opportunities within the SpaceS ecosystem.

“FarmX represents a significant milestone for SpaceS and Bybit Web3. By seamlessly integrating decentralized farming into a beloved game, we are democratizing access to DeFi and providing our community with exciting new opportunities to earn rewards,” said MK Chin, Bybit’s Web3 Evangelist, in a written statement. “We are thrilled to see how players embrace FarmX and shape the future of Play-to-Earn experiences,” he added.

Bybit SpaceS, a space-themed platform with an active community of over 3 million players, has grown popular among Web3 enthusiasts. In addition to its engaging gameplay, SpaceS also incorporates a social aspect, allowing players to invite friends and form fleets to collaborate. The introduction of FarmX further strengthens Bybit’s position in the Web3 space by offering new and rewarding gaming experiences.

FarmX: Key Features

Key features of FarmX include the Farm-to-Earn model, which allows users to connect their wallets, hold SpaceS Points or TON, and begin farming with just a few clicks. FarmX rewards are distributed based on the amount farmed and the timing of participation. The more SpaceS Points or TON a user holds and the earlier they join, the greater their share of the prize pool. Additionally, users can earn exclusive token rewards by farming SpaceS Points or depositing TON.

Users also have the opportunity to tap into the thriving SpaceS community and participate in exciting campaigns offering large prize pools. FarmX’s integration of TON farming marks Bybit Web3’s entry into the dynamic TON ecosystem. By holding TON, players can double their rewards, increasing their earning potential.

The current FarmX campaign offers a prize pool of 40,000 USDT from January 16th to 24th, with future campaigns promising even more attractive rewards and partnerships with leading Web3 projects.

Bybit is a widely acknowledged platform with a strong reputation in the cryptocurrency space, known for its substantial trading volume and a user base of over 50 million. It serves both investors and traders, providing a range of features such as a high-speed matching engine, 24/7 customer support, and multilingual services, all designed to offer a smooth and efficient experience for users around the world.

