Bybit Launches Indices Trading On Its MetaTrader 5 Platform, Offering Crypto Investors Access To Traditional Markets

In Brief Bybit added access to indices trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform, enhancing user trading experience and expanding options in global markets.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced enhancements designed to improve the trading experience for users on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. These updates include access to Indices Trading and broadening opportunities in the global markets.

Bybit now allows users to trade major indices using USDT, granting access to seventeen of them, such as the China A50 Index Cash CFD (USD), Dow Jones Index Cash CFD (USD), NAS100 Cash, Nikkei Index Cash CFD (JPY), and Hang Seng Index Cash CFD (HKD). Users can benefit from the seamless execution and advanced trading tools on the MT5 platform. The available indices offer leverage of up to 500, with a minimum lot size set at 0.1 and a maximum lot size of 500.

MT5 is an advanced trading platform that enables users to engage in multi-asset trading, encompassing cryptocurrencies, forex, and CFDs across various commodities, including metals, oil, and indices. The platform provides traders with several advantages, such as varied leverage, zero pip spreads, and access to over 100 popular trading pairs.

In order to begin trading, users should complete their account verification, achieving at least Know Your Customer (KYC) Level 1 or Know Your Business (KYB). After verification, they can create an MT5 account, which involves downloading and installing the MT5 client on their desktop. Once installed, users should open the MT5 client, click on ‘File’, select ‘Login to Trade Account,’ enter their login details, and choose ‘Bybit-Live’ as the server.

Bybit ranks among the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in terms of trading volume, boasting a user base of 20 million individuals. The platform focuses on cryptocurrency trading and provides over 570 payment methods, facilitating transactions in more than 60 local currencies.

Recently, it has launched an Initial DEX Offering (IDO) for ZAP (ZAP) on its Web3 platform. The subscription period is currently open and will remain active until 10 AM on October 9th, after which the token will be available for trading. Additionally, it has introduced CARV (CARV) to its Pre-Market Trading platform, enabling users to purchase CARV tokens prior to their official listing for spot trading. The CARV token generation event is anticipated in October.

