Bybit Opens Pre-Registration For Physical Bybit Card In Argentina

Cryptocurrency exchange, ​​Bybit announced that users in Argentina are now enabled to gain early access to the physical Bybit Card. This initiative is part of Bybit’s ongoing strategy to engage more retail consumers and investors, solidifying its position as a leading cryptocurrency platform in Argentina.

“While consumers are no longer tied to traditional brick-and-mortar banks, we recognize many users’ preference for a physical card for the additional peace of mind,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit, in a written statement. “We are doing our best to meet the popular demands of our Argentinian community by offering better, faster, and more secure everyday solutions to help them off-ramp crypto assets, one step at a time,” he added.

After the successful launch of its virtual card in July, Bybit is now introducing a physical Mastercard debit card to extend its benefits to more users. Eligible applicants will have the opportunity to receive the card before it is available to the general public in Argentina.

During the pre-registration period, the physical card will be offered free of charge for a limited time. This new offering follows the impressive response to the virtual card, with over 75% of Bybit’s Argentinian users applying within the first two months. Users who have not yet signed up can still apply for the virtual Bybit Card, which includes a cashback offer of 30,000 ARS for the first deposit of 100 USDT.

Bybit Unveils Its Card, Enabling Quick Access To Crypto

It is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, with a user base of 20 million individuals. The platform specializes in cryptocurrency trading and offers over 570 payment methods, supporting transactions in more than 60 local currencies.

The Bybit Card is a virtual Mastercard debit card that enables users to access their cryptocurrency funds quickly and conveniently, allowing them to spend these funds anywhere.

Currently available in select markets, the card has quickly gained popularity among users who wish to safely utilize their digital assets, including BTC, ETH, USDT, TON, and other tokens. It provides reliable and instant access to cryptocurrency, simplifying the often complicated on- and off-ramp processes.

Holders of the card can make payments and purchases at over 90 million merchants worldwide through the Mastercard network. Additionally, it includes various benefits and regular rewards with no annual fees or hidden charges.

