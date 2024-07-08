SoSoValue Launches Brain Battle Researcher Competition, Featuring $50,000 Prize Pool And 500M Brain EXP Points In Rewards

In Brief SoSoValue announced the launch of the Brain Battle Researcher Competition, featuring a prize pool of $50,000 and over 500,000,000 Brain EXPs.

According to the announcement, the competition is designed to foster a strong global community of researchers by soliciting high-quality and thorough research submissions. It also aims to encourage cryptocurrency researchers from diverse backgrounds and countries to participate, thereby promoting equality of information.

The competition will feature three research categories, encompassing BTC analysis, sector analysis, and token project analysis. BTC analysts are invited to contribute insights on topics such as market cycle analysis, the evolution of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and Bitcoin’s utility. Sector analysts are encouraged to share their perspectives on Layer 1, Layer 2, decentralized finance (DeFi), and real-world assets (RWA), among other areas, including key market indicators and an overview of promising sectors and market-driving factors.

Token project analysts are invited to provide contributions on topics such as the role of venture capital (VC) and centralized exchanges (CEX) in cryptocurrency valuation, tokenomics analysis, token utilities, regulatory impacts, and more.

The research will be assessed based on criteria such as relevance, objectivity, accuracy, and originality.

The competition is open to all cryptocurrency enthusiasts who possess strong analytical skills and innovative thinking. To submit their research, participants must register, prepare their paper according to the provided guidelines, and submit it through the designated submission portal.

Event registration opens today and will continue accepting entries until July 25th. Submissions also open today and are scheduled to close on July 28th.

Internal selection of the top 100 entries will take place from July 29th to July 31st. Public judging to narrow down from the top 100 to 45 entries will commence on August 1st and run until August 9th. Professional voting to further narrow down from the top 45 to the top 9 entries will occur from August 10th to August 14th.

The prize pool will be distributed across three categories. A total of $21,000 will be allocated to BTC Analysis, with each of the three Giga Brain winners receiving $3,000 and each of the 12 Mega Brain winners receiving $1,000. For Sector Analysis, $15,600 will be awarded, providing $2,000 to each Giga Brain winner and $800 to each Mega Brain winner among the top entries. Additionally, $11,700 will be allocated to other topics, with $1,500 going to each of the three Giga Brain winners and $600 to each of the 12 Mega Brain winners.

Furthermore, participants in the competition will collectively share more than 500 million Brain EXPs throughout the Battle Timeline. The top 9 winners will receive a total of 10 million points, the top 45 winners will receive 2.5 million points, and the top 100 winners will receive 500,000 points. Early participants will have a greater opportunity to accumulate Brain EXPs.

