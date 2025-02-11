Brevis Unveils Pico: The Next Generation Of zkVMs

In Brief Brevis has launched Pico v1.0 zkVM, enabling developers to customize prime fields, proving systems, workflows, app-level coprocessor integrations, and access historical on-chain data.

Verifiable off-chain computation engine Brevis announced the launch of Pico v1.0, a zero-knowledge virtual machine (zkVM) designed for modular and flexible verifiable computing. Pico is the first zkVM that enables developers to customize prime fields, proving systems, workflows, app-level coprocessor integrations, and access to historical on-chain data. This flexibility gives applications complete control over how zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) are generated and optimized, allowing for greater customization and efficiency in the proof generation process.

“Pico represents a shift in how zkVMs are designed and deployed,” said Michael Dong, Co-founder of Brevis, in a written statement. “By bringing a modular, app-aware zkVM with built-in zkCoprocessors, we’re optimizing performance and creating an unprecedented level of customization in verifiable computation for Web3,” he added.

Unlike traditional zkVMs, which typically offer a one-size-fits-all approach, Pico takes a modular design that allows for greater customization. This design enables Pico to deliver the fastest performance on CPUs, achieving speeds 84% to 155% faster than the next best solution. Future updates will introduce GPU acceleration, further enhancing performance. This approach provides on-chain protocols and decentralized applications (dApps) with a zkVM that ensures improved efficiency, expressiveness, and trustlessness.

Pico’s modular “glue-and-coprocessor” architecture combines a general-purpose zkVM with high-performance, specialized circuits, offering flexibility in proving fields, systems, and workflows. Unlike traditional zkVMs that rely on low-level precompiles, Pico enables application-specific circuits that are customized to meet diverse application needs. Developers have the ability to integrate custom circuits as coprocessors or precompiles, either through built-in options or custom implementations. This design results in 35X performance improvements for processing historical blockchain data, reducing proof generation time.

Pico: Enabling Domain-Specific Proving Structures, Introducing Customizable Proving Workflow ProverChain, And Supporting RISC-V And Rust

With Pico, developers can create domain-specific proving structures that align proofs with specialized languages or custom proof systems. For the first time, a zkVM supports customizable proving systems and prime fields without requiring any code modifications. This flexibility enhances zero-knowledge (ZK) cryptography, improving speed, proof size, and overall efficiency.

Additionally, Pico introduces ProverChain, a customizable proving workflow. This workflow enables developers to generate proofs that verify the validity of a statement, allowing fine-tuning of proof generation based on speed, memory usage, or size. It also allows developers to adjust proving steps to optimize cost and scalability while bypassing unnecessary proof compression in cases of off-chain verification.

Pico supports RISC-V, an open-source, modular instruction set architecture, and Rust, a systems programming language known for its emphasis on safety and performance. This combination enables developers to build ZK applications using familiar tools and setups.

Several Web3 protocols and dApps have already launched Brevis-powered features on the mainnet, including Kwenta, Usual, Algebra Labs, JoJo Exchange, and Trusta. Many others, such as PancakeSwap, Celer, Frax, Gamma, Quickswap, Mask Network, Kernel, Thena, Kim Protocol, 0G, Bedrock, Mellow Finance, ZettaBlock, Hemera, and Mendi Finance, are building next-generation products and features powered by Brevis.

