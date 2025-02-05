0G Foundation Announces $88.88M Ecosystem Growth Program To Accelerate AI Agent Creation

In Brief 0G Foundation has unveiled an $88.88 million ecosystem growth program aimed at accelerating the development of AI apps, AI agents, and other high-performance dApps on 0G.

Organization responsible for overseeing the decentralized AI network 0G, 0G Foundation, unveiled an ecosystem growth program aimed at accelerating the development of AI applications and agents, such as DeFAI agents and other high-performance decentralized applications (dApps) on 0G. The foundation has allocated $88.88 million to fuel the creation of autonomous AIs that align with 0G’s vision of decentralized technology benefiting humanity.

This funding initiative is supported by a mix of strategic investors, AI Alignment node owners, and contributions from the 0G Foundation’s treasury. Notable backers include influential names in the Web3 and AI sectors, such as Hack VC, Delphi Ventures, Bankless Ventures, and OKX Ventures. Their involvement is expected to help position 0G as a leading blockchain ecosystem for AI-driven innovation.

The funds will be distributed through a blend of investments, grants, and liquidity strategies, depending on the specific needs of each project. The 0G Ecosystem Fund is open to a diverse range of applicants, from individual developers to small and medium-sized teams, with a focus on proposals that enhance the capabilities of decentralized AI while offering broad utility.

Proposals seeking funding should aim to provide practical solutions to pressing global challenges such as climate change, workforce automation, healthcare, supply chains, privacy, government efficiency, security, and education. They must demonstrate scalability, technical feasibility, and a measurable benefit to the 0G ecosystem. Preference will be given to initiatives that integrate 0 G’s infrastructure to ensure interoperability and lasting impact.

The 0G Foundation is also inviting submissions for projects developing decentralized finance (DeFi) and social applications powered by AI agents, on-chain data marketplaces for secure data sharing, AI-driven gaming, and metaverse solutions, general AI infrastructure, and governance protocols that ensure secure decision-making and privacy. The 0G Foundation is also open to collaborative tools that allow decentralized AI agents to work together seamlessly, contributing to the development of more integrated solutions.

0G Foundation Unveils $8.88M ‘Guild on 0G’ Aimed At Supporting New AI Projects

As part of its broader strategy, the 0G Foundation has introduced the Guild on 0G, an $8.88 million initiative aimed at accelerating the development of decentralized AI applications. The Guild’s objective is to empower builders, creators, and developers by offering grants, prizes, and gas credits to support innovative AI projects within the 0G ecosystem. By nurturing a dynamic community of contributors, the Guild is expected to play a key role in scaling the ecosystem’s impact and reinforcing 0G’s standing as a leading Layer 1 blockchain for decentralized AI. The foundation encourages cross-disciplinary projects that blend AI, Web3, and traditional industries, reflecting its commitment to expanding the adoption of decentralized AI beyond blockchain-native applications.

The 0G Ecosystem Fund stands as one of the largest initiatives in the Web3 space aimed at accelerating the creation of autonomous AI agents. Its launch comes on the heels of the successful $33 million AI Alignment Node Sale, which helped lay the foundation for the world’s first decentralized AI Operating System, with over 92,000 alignment nodes distributed globally.

The 0G Foundation is dedicated to fostering an ecosystem where decentralized AI can function as a public good. This initiative focuses on ensuring long-term sustainability and driving adoption across industries that intersect with Web3 technologies. The 0G Ecosystem Fund is a crucial step in this mission, offering the necessary resources and infrastructure to support the development of scalable and impactful AI applications.

